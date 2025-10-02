Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Starrer Heading For A Fantastic Opening

YouTube: Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has hit the big screens today (October 2, 2025). It is originally a Kannada film, but has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and is all set to take the box office by storm on day one.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 70-80 crore (all languages) on the first day, which is an excellent amount. Also, if during the night shows, the footfall gets better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 80 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

While it is expected that the original Kannada version will get the maximum collection, the Hindi version is also expected to do well. As per early estimates, on its day one, Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi dubbed is expected to collect around Rs. 15-20 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Reviews

Kantara Chapter 1 has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Kantara Chapter 1, reportedly, the film has been mounted on a whopping budget of Rs. 125 crore. Well, looking at the current trend at the box office, we can expect that within two to three days, the film will surpass its budget.