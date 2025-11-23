'File A Copyright Claim': Netizens Urge Dhanush To Sue Mrunal Thakur's Upcoming Film's Makers Over BGM Amid Dating Rumours

Instagram

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have once again sparked dating rumours, this time after a casual Instagram interaction, however, the conversation surrounding them shifted to a controversy involving her upcoming film.

Mrunal recently announced her next project, Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. She shared the film’s announcement teaser on Instagram a couple of days back. It featured theme music composed by Anurag Saikia. Dhanush dropped a supportive comment on Mrunal's post that read, "Looks and sounds good," to which Mrunal responded with heart and sunflower emojis. This reignited speculation about their rumoured relationship.

However, many fans were more focused on the background score featured in the teaser. Several netizens claimed the music sounded strikingly similar to the background music from Dhanush’s 2012 Tamil film 3, which featured music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The comments escalated, with some urging Dhanush to take legal action. One user wrote, “File a copyright claim on this. Just because she’s your GF doesn’t mean they can copy the BGM of your movie.” Another commented, “Sounds like Dhanush’s 3 movie song ‘Kannazhaga’.”

Take a look at some other comments here:

Fans compared the two tracks and claimed the resemblance was too close to ignore.

Neither the makers of Do Deewane Seher Mein nor the composers involved have responded to the allegations so far. Dhanush and Mrunal, too, have refrained from commenting on the music controversy, even as chatter about their equation continues to trend online.

In August 2025, Mrunal was all over the news after rumour mills went abuzz stating that she was in a relationship with Dhanush. However, the actress ended her silence on the chatter, and said that Dhanush is "just a good friend."

During an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal was quizzed about her newfound closeness with Dhanush and that is when she finally decided to respond to it. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," she said.

The actress added that she is aware of the rumours going around town about Dhanush and her, and said that she found them "funny" when she first read them.

Dhanush never reacted to the rumours yet.