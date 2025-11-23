'Don't Want To Lose Dignity...': Ranbir Kapoor's OLD Video Refusing To Dance At Weddings Goes Viral After Celebs Perform At Udaipur Wedding

Netra Mantena, the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, has been grabbing all the attention with her grand wedding to Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur.

During the wedding festivities, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances, while Karan Johar, Sophie Choudhary, and Dia Mirza took on the role of hosts.

Ranbir Kapoor's Old Video Refusing To Dance At Weddings Goes Viral

Amid all this, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced, in which he looking down on dancing at weddings, saying he does not want to lose his 'dignity.' In a throwback interview with Times Now, the actor was heard saying, "I wouldn’t do it because of the family I come from. Having said that, I’m not against the people who do it. But it’s not the values I’ve been brought up with."

Further, when asked if there's anything wrong with dancing at weddings for money, a practice that actors like Shah Rukh Khan have defended in the past, Ranbir said there is nothing wrong with it, but money is not his motivation. He does not aim to earn billions; as an actor, his drive and passions are different

"I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol and there could be snide comments. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to do it. It’s a personal choice. I wouldn’t do it," added Kapoor.

When Ranbir was asked if his stardom would be compromised by not dancing at weddings for money, he said that he would not lose his stardom, but he also wouldn’t let it make him think that being a star allows him to do anything and get away with it.

Meanwhile, Ranbir danced with his wife Alia Bhatt at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last year, performing to songs like Show Me the Thumka, Kesariya, and others.