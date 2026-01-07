 Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan Likely To Get Postponed; Won't Release On January 9 Amid CBFC Row
Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan Likely To Get Postponed; Won't Release On January 9 Amid CBFC Row

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was supposed to release on January 9, 2026. However, the film is likely to get postponed, as it has not received a certificate from CBFC. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Thalapathy Vijay | Photo Via YouTube

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, but it might get postponed. The film is yet to get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, and the matter has reached the court.

According to Live Law India, the orders have been reserved, and the court might pronounce them on Friday, the day Jana Nayagan is slated to release. So, this means that most likely the film will get postponed.

Well, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are quite upset with the reports of the film getting postponed. Everyone was keen to watch Jana Nayagan as it is Vijay's last film.

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking

Jana Nayagan's advance booking has started and according to Sacnilk, the film for its first day has already sold 3 lakhs tickets in India. The film's first day collection till now is Rs. 7.89 crore without blocked seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 10.58 crore.

Interestingly, there's a craze for Jana Nayagan in Mumbai as well. Many theatres in the city are having its first show at 4 am. However, with the reports of postponement, these advance booking for first day will clearly get affected.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

It will be interesting to see if Jana Nayagan gets postponed what will be the film's new release date.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Till now, no one from the cast and crew has spoken about the CBFC row, and even the makers have not yet officially announced that the movie is postponed. So, let's wait and watch.

