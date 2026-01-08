Kartik Aaryan Controversy: 'It Is Not A F**king Joke'; Content Creator Claims He Received Calls To Delete His Video Supporting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor - Watch

Mannan / Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

A couple of days ago, Kartik Aaryan made it to the headlines for his rumoured relationship with an 18-year-old girl named Karina Kubiliute, who is from the UK. Soon, people started trolling Kartik (35) for dating a girl who is around half his age, and they called him pedophile. A content creator named Mannan made a video supporting Kartik, and claimed that there's a negative paid PR campaign happening against the actor.

On Thursday, he shared another video in which he is seen talking to a woman, who is ready to pay him money for deleting his video. The caption on the video read, "Exposed PR against Kartik Aaryan Got a call to offering money to delete the video exposing the Fake PR (sic)." Watch the video below...

Content Creators Shares Details About The Call For Deleting His Video About Kartik Aaryan

In the comments, Mannan has shared details about the call. He wrote, "So got a call from this renowned PR and media agency with thousands of employees demanding I delete the video supporting @kartikaaryan and offered me money in return. In the meanwhile they also explained the campaign to ruin Kartik's brand friendly image (which couldn't be captured by me) (sic)."

"So I got on a second call with more preparation on which she said I just have to delete the video and also admitted that she has gotten many such videos removed. She also hinted on how the ran a PR campaign against Tara Sutaria too. Whoever believes PR doesn't exist is naive and shame on creators attacking a self made man' dignity and career for a few thousands of ruppees. Also if Kartik's team is watching this I am ready to provide all the details to help you fight against this (sic)," he added.

Content Creator Says He Is Ready To Reveal Names

Of course, in the comments section a lot of people called the call fake. So, Mannan commented, "For the people calling this fake, I am ready to provide the names, insta id and name of the agency who approached me. It is not a fucking joke (sic)."

When a few netizens told him to reveal the name, Mannan commented that he wants to get in touch with Kartik's team first.

While Karina on her Instagram bio clarified that she is not dating Kartik, the actor is yet to share any statement about the whole scenario.