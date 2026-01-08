 Kartik Aaryan's Profile On Dating App Goes Viral Amid Rumoured 18-Year-Old Girlfriend Row | WATCH
Kartik Aaryan faced online backlash after being linked to 18-year-old Karina Kubiliute following similar Goa vacation posts. The controversy intensified amid claims that she was a minor and a viral video alleging Kartik misrepresented his age on Raya. Karina denied knowing the actor, while Kartik has not issued any clarification on the allegations so far.

Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has found himself at the centre of an online storm over the past few days after being linked to an 18-year-old girl, Karina Kubiliute. The dating rumours surfaced after both Kartik and Karina shared Instagram stories from what appeared to be the same beach location in Goa, triggering intense speculation among netizens.

Netizens pointed out striking similarities in their posts, including identical beach beds, matching towels, and similar sea-facing angles. These observations led many to believe that the two were vacationing together. The conversation escalated further after claims emerged online suggesting that Karina might be just 17 years old, prompting severe backlash against the actor and allegations that him allegedly dating a minor.

Amid the growing controversy, a new video has gone viral, adding another layer to the debate. A New York-based Indian content creator, who also promotes women’s mental health and wellness, shared a video claiming she came across Kartik Aaryan’s profile on the exclusive dating app Raya in February 2025. According to her, Kartik had listed his age as 32 on the app, despite being 36 at the time.

In the video, the creator questioned the ongoing narrative, saying, “These allegations of him being a pedo, what is happening? What is a 37-year-old man doing with a 17-year-old girl? And why is the girl receiving so much hate?” Her remarks have reignited online discussions around accountability on dating platforms and real-life dating.

Meanwhile, Karina Kubiliute has addressed the rumours by distancing herself from the actor. She initially updated her Instagram bio, stating, “I don’t know Kartik.” She later revised it again, clarifying that she is on holiday with her “family” and not with the Bollywood star.

Kartik Aaryan has so far remained silent and has not issued any statement addressing either the dating rumours or the claims regarding his alleged Raya profile.

