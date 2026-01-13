'Nangi, Gandi Gaaliyan Main Nahin Dungi': Farida Jalal Opens Up About Mouthing Word 'Ch***ya' In O Romeo

O Romeo Teaser | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it became the talk of the town.

In the teaser, we get to see Farida Jalal mouthing the cuss word 'ch***tya' in a dialogue, and that shocked one and all. During an interview with Zoom, the veteran actress opened up about it.

She revealed that Bhardwaj was one of the directors she wanted to work with. The actress said, “Vishal Bhardwaj was on my list of favourite directors. I ticked off one more box after Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When he came to the house and sat across, I told him, ‘I ticked off one more director from my wish list, as I have been wanting to work with you.’ He said, ‘Farida Ji, sabse pehle ek baat poochni thi’, Maine kahan, haan poochiye?’ He asked, ‘Aap gaali dengi na?’”

“Can you imagine? I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye – aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi. This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across me. All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu. Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi. He started laughing and understood where I came from," Jalal added.

Farida Jalal On Social Media Buzz About Her Dialogue In The Teaser

Further talking about the shocking response of the netizens on her cuss word dialogue, Jalal said, “I have said this only once in the film and look at the uproar. Look at the comments on the internet! People are saying Farida Jalal ne yeh bola, humara pyari Dadi/Maa ne yeh bola. They have seen me since childhood, and I have also stayed away from such dialogues, but it is okay. This is because the character speaks in a certain way. She is always in a temper. If you say yes to a role, you have to go all the way for it.”

O Romeo Release Date

O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. While the teaser has impressed one and all, everyone is now waiting for the trailer and the songs of the movie.