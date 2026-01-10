'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans SHOCKED

O Romeo Teaser | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo teaser was released on Saturday, and it has received a fantastic response. The promo starts with Shahid Kapoor, and then later the whole cast is introduced. Veteran actress Farida Jalal is also a part of the film, and she plays a pivotal role in O Romeo. Her dialogue in the teaser has shocked one and all, as she has used a cuss word in it.

Jalal's character in the teaser says, "Ishq mein aashiq tar jaaye toh Romeo, mar jaaye toh ch***ya (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens Shocked To See Farida Jalal Cussing

Farida Jalal has always played very sweet characters. So, watching her use a cuss word in a dialogue has shocked one and all.

A netizen tweeted, "O’Romeo Teaser is wild and in a good way , The cast is absolute fire 🔥 Vishal Bharadwaj ✖️Shahid Kapoor has never disappointed And Farida Jalal ji cussing was not in my 2026 list , Vishal Bhardwaj’s music is melodious as always (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams I ever thought I would hear Farida Jalal ji cussing in a movie!! (sic). One more netizen tweeted, "Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Is O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?

The makers in the teaser have revealed that O Romeo is inspired by true events. So, netizens are speculating that the film is based on the real-life story of Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, and Dawood Ibrahim. However, the makers have not yet confirmed it.

O Romeo Cast

Apart from Farida Jalal and Shahid, O Romeo also stars other actors like Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary.

O Romeo Release Date

O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026.