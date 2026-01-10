 'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans SHOCKED
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans SHOCKED

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans SHOCKED

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo teaser was released on Saturday, and it has received a fantastic response. The film features veteran actress Farida Jalal in a pivotal role, and in the promo, we get to see her using a cuss word in a dialogue.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
O Romeo Teaser | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo teaser was released on Saturday, and it has received a fantastic response. The promo starts with Shahid Kapoor, and then later the whole cast is introduced. Veteran actress Farida Jalal is also a part of the film, and she plays a pivotal role in O Romeo. Her dialogue in the teaser has shocked one and all, as she has used a cuss word in it.

Jalal's character in the teaser says, "Ishq mein aashiq tar jaaye toh Romeo, mar jaaye toh ch***ya (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Read Also
O'Romeo Teaser: Tattoo-Clad Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless, Farida Jalal's Savage Avatar Steals...
article-image

Netizens Shocked To See Farida Jalal Cussing

Farida Jalal has always played very sweet characters. So, watching her use a cuss word in a dialogue has shocked one and all.

FPJ Shorts
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About Her
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About Her
All-Rounder Value On Display As Nadine De Klerk Powers RCB To Thrilling Last-Over Win
All-Rounder Value On Display As Nadine De Klerk Powers RCB To Thrilling Last-Over Win

A netizen tweeted, "O’Romeo Teaser is wild and in a good way , The cast is absolute fire 🔥 Vishal Bharadwaj ✖️Shahid Kapoor has never disappointed And Farida Jalal ji cussing was not in my 2026 list , Vishal Bhardwaj’s music is melodious as always (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams I ever thought I would hear Farida Jalal ji cussing in a movie!! (sic). One more netizen tweeted, "Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's...
article-image

Is O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?

The makers in the teaser have revealed that O Romeo is inspired by true events. So, netizens are speculating that the film is based on the real-life story of Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, and Dawood Ibrahim. However, the makers have not yet confirmed it.

Rumoured characters in O'Romeo:
byu/Interesting-Take781 inBollyBlindsNGossip

O Romeo Cast

Apart from Farida Jalal and Shahid, O Romeo also stars other actors like Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary.

O Romeo Release Date

O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...