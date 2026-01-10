 Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?
Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?

The first look teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo was released on Saturday. The promo has sparked an online conversation about the film being based on the real-life gangster story of Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, and Dawwod Ibrahim. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor / Triptii Dimri | YouTube

The much-awaited first look teaser of Vishal Bharwaj's O Romeo was released on Saturday. It has grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens are praising it. Well, in the promo, the makers have stated that the movie is 'inspired by true events', and netizens are wondering whether the film is based on the real-life gangster story of Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, and Dawwod Ibrahim.

A netizen tweeted, "So Shahid is playing Hussain Ustra, a rival of Dawood Ibrahim. Tripti is playing Sapna Didi, whose husband was killed by Ibrahim. She teams up with Ustra against him. Carried out assassination attempts but failed, ultimately leading to her death at the hands of Dawood's men. Expecting a firecracker of a movie given the talent involved! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "FRAMES from #ORomeo...🎬 A story based on real life gangster, Hussain Ustara (#ShahidKapoor)...rival to Dawood Ibrahim...Sapna Didi (#TriptiiDimri) a woman seeking vengeance on Dawood after he kills her husband...Hussain partners with Sapna Didi, but she is killed when they try disrupt Dawood & D'Company... (sic)."

O'Romeo Teaser: Tattoo-Clad Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless, Farida Jalal's Savage Avatar Steals...
One more netizen tweeted, "First look of tripti dimri as "sapna didi" in vishal bharadwaj's #ORomeo. She looks so beautiful and the role's gonna be meaty lesssooo (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
The promo has also sparked a discussion on Reddit, and a user there has shared a post speculating who is playing which real-life-inspired character. Check out the post below...

Rumoured characters in O'Romeo:
O Romeo Cast

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars other actors like Nana Patekar, Vikant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal. The teaser shows all the actors, and we are now keen to know more about the film.

O Romeo Release Date

O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. The movie will be clashing at the box office with Tu Ya Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor.

