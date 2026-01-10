O'Romeo Teaser: Tattoo-Clad Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless, Farida Jalal's Savage Avatar Steals Spotlight—WATCH

Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back in a ruthless, fierce avatar as the much-awaited teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo was unveiled on Saturday, January 9, offering a glimpse into the gritty, dark tale of Romeo. The film marks Shahid's fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj, following their earlier projects Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

O'Romeo Teaser Unveiled

Starring Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Avinash Tiwary, the 1.35-minute teaser opens with Shahid losing his cool as he calls out for 'chotu' while standing on a boat. Sporting a cowboy hat, black vest, and tattoos covering his arms and body, Shahid sets the tone for the film's dark world.

However, it is Farida Jalal who truly stands out, delivering a chilling line that grabs attention: "Ishq mein aashiq gir jaye, toh Romeo, mar jaye toh ch**iya…"

Check out O'Romeo teaser:

Sharing it on their Instagram handle, Nadiadwala Grandson captioned it, “A peek into the world of #ORomeo - Out Now! Link in Bio #SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film. #ORomeo in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026.”

The teaser is also packed with a lot of high-octane fight sequences that underline the film's narrative. Others in the cast are Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande.

Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026, clashing with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main.

Shahid Kapoor Upcoming Films

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Deva, will star next in Cocktail 2, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.