Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration

Actor Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit has been trending since January 1, 2026, following the release of its first look by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on New Year. Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s striking appearances have become the talk of the town. But do you know how much the lead actor charged for the film?

Spirit: How Much Did Prabhas Charge For The Film?

As per the Deccan Chronicle' report, the lead actor Prabhas has reportedly taken Rs. 160 crore for Spirit. Prabhas is reportedly one of the highest paid actor of the industry. As per the reports, he cut down his usual fee of Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 100 crore for his recent film 'Adipurush.'

Spirit: How Much Did Triptii Dimri Charge For The Film?

As per the reports, Triptii Dimri has charged around Rs. 4 to Rs. 6 crore for Sandeep's film. Triptii's face value has significantly increased ever since Animal, for which she reportedly charged around Rs. 40 Lakh.

Spirit Release Date

The official announcement of Spirit with a poster was released on January 1, 2026. As per various reports, Spirit is expected to release in May, 2026. However, the official announcement of the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

As the first look of Spirit was released,fans soon started comparing it with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Many claimed that the first look hints at a similar storyline. The poster shows injured Prabhas and Triptii lighting up his cigarette.

Spirit is an upcoming action-drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh and Animal. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, with Triptii Dimri as the female protagonist. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while the technical team promises a gritty, intense cinematic experience.