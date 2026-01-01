 Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSpirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration

Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration

The reported cast fees of Spirit have sparked discussion online, with Prabhas earning significantly more than co-star Triptii Dimri. The stark pay gap between the lead actors has reignited conversations around remuneration.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Spirit | Instagram

Actor Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit has been trending since January 1, 2026, following the release of its first look by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on New Year. Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s striking appearances have become the talk of the town. But do you know how much the lead actor charged for the film?

Spirit: How Much Did Prabhas Charge For The Film?

As per the Deccan Chronicle' report, the lead actor Prabhas has reportedly taken Rs. 160 crore for Spirit. Prabhas is reportedly one of the highest paid actor of the industry. As per the reports, he cut down his usual fee of Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 100 crore for his recent film 'Adipurush.'

Spirit: How Much Did Triptii Dimri Charge For The Film?

FPJ Shorts
UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18
UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18
Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez
A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project

As per the reports, Triptii Dimri has charged around Rs. 4 to Rs. 6 crore for Sandeep's film. Triptii's face value has significantly increased ever since Animal, for which she reportedly charged around Rs. 40 Lakh.

Read Also
'Looks Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal': Prabhas & Triptii Dimri's Spirit First Look Sparks Reaction As...
article-image

Spirit Release Date

The official announcement of Spirit with a poster was released on January 1, 2026. As per various reports, Spirit is expected to release in May, 2026. However, the official announcement of the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

As the first look of Spirit was released,fans soon started comparing it with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Many claimed that the first look hints at a similar storyline. The poster shows injured Prabhas and Triptii lighting up his cigarette.

Spirit is an upcoming action-drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh and Animal. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, with Triptii Dimri as the female protagonist. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while the technical team promises a gritty, intense cinematic experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration

Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration

New Version Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Releases Today, 'Baloch' Word Removed After Govt's Urgent...

New Version Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Releases Today, 'Baloch' Word Removed After Govt's Urgent...

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Did Eleven Die? Here's What Happens In The...

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Did Eleven Die? Here's What Happens In The...

The Night Manager S2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tom...

The Night Manager S2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tom...

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves