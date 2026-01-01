'Looks Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal': Prabhas & Triptii Dimri's Spirit First Look Sparks Reaction As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drops Poster On New Year

Spirit | Instagram

On the occasion of New Year 2026, Sandeep Reddy Vanga treated fans to a first-look glimpse of his upcoming film, Spirit. Just when the clock hit 12'o clock, Sandeep uploaded the first poster of Spirit.

In the poster of Spirit, Prabhas is seen with visible injuries on his back, shoulders, and hands, all wrapped in bandages. He holds a bottle of alcohol in one hand while resting the other on his waist. Tripti Dimri, on the other hand, appears in a grey-hued saree, lighting a cigarette for the actor.

Actor Prabhas wrote, "Here’s the first poster of #Spirit." While releasing the first poster, Sandeep wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU 🫡 Happy New Year 2026 (sic)." After watching the first poster, a user asked the director, "I thought it was Ranbir Kapoor from Animal 😭😭, expected better from you Vanga (sic)." Another called the movie to be "Another animal (sic)." One tweeted, "Same body and personality like Ranbir Kapoor from animal same alcohol and cigar i want you to write a script where you do something different your 3 movies are all same (sic)." Another called the movie, "The first look of Prabhas from Spirit looks like Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal (sic)."

Spirit Release date

It is speculated that Spirit will be released sometime in 2026. However, the exact release date of the movie has not been announced yet. Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. As per the reports, Spirit will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin.