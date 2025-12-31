Prabhas' Fans Share AI-Generated Posters Of Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms FIRST Look Reveal On New Year's Eve

Prabhas | Photo Via X

Telugu star Prabhas will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, an upcoming cop action drama in which he portrays an IPS officer. The film had earlier sparked controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged casting as the female lead and her reported demand for an eight-hour workday after becoming a new mother. Reports suggested that after Vanga denied her request, Deepika quit the film and was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Prabhas' Spirit First Look To Be Unveiled

Now, Prabhas' fans are in for a surprise, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that he will unveil the first-ever look of Spirit from the actor's film. Earlier today, on Wednesday, December 31, Reddy took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "People…A few hours more for SPIRIT – First Poster.#Spirit."

This means the first look will be unveiled on New Year's Eve, making it a perfect New Year gift for Prabhas’ fans as they begin 2026 with excitement.

Check out the announcement:

Soon after Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the announcement, Prabhas' fans erupted with excitement, flooding social media with AI-generated Spirit posters.

Take a look:

Don Lee To Star In Spirit

Korean superstar Don Lee, best known for his roles in Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, is set to make his foray into Indian cinema. Korean media reports suggest that Don, also known as Ma Dong-seok, will play the antagonist in Spirit, opposite Prabhas. Muko, a Korean drama and entertainment community on X (formerly Twitter), also posted that Don’s entry into Indian cinema has been confirmed.

A translation of the Korean text in the post read: "This film, titled Spirit, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, famous for Baahubali, in a dark-toned detective crime drama. It is only known that Ma Dong-seok’s role in this film is a character who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas."

All About Spirit

Spirit also stars Prakash Raj, along with Vivek Oberoi. The film will release in theatres in 2026.