 Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi starrer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has hit the big screens today (January 13, 2025). Fans of Ravi Reja were super excited to watch the movie, and the film has received a decent response from netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Poster | Instagram

After a few back-to-back flops, Ravi Teja is back on the big screens with Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. It is a comedy film directed by Kishore Tirumala, and it also stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. Fans of the actor were excited to watch the film, and many netizens are sharing their review on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Raja The Great taruvatha ...Full length Entertainer from Raviteja Good 1st half ... And decent 2nd half Mass Maharaj raviteja Strikes Again (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#BMW is the clear winner for families! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Crisp runtime, zero vulgarity, and "Non-stop Navvulu." Ravi Teja energy is unmatchable. ​Migilina movies tho polisthe, idi perfect Sankranthi watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐.5/5. Don't wait, book your tickets! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Timepass entertainer with good number of hilarious moments Raviteja’s best comedy performance since Raja The Great Sunil, Satya, Vennela Kishore hilarious👌🤣 Ashika is stunning🔥 Good music and comedy lines. Weak climax and forced DJ mix #BharthaMahasayulakiWignyapthi #BMW (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Vijay Summoned By CBI Again On Jan 19
Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Vijay Summoned By CBI Again On Jan 19
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest Near Mumbai
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest Near Mumbai
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Box Office Collection

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is expected to an average start at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around 5-6 crore on its first day.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore. So, it will be an average opening for Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Read Also
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer...
article-image

Telugu Movies Releasing During Makar Sankranti / Pongal Weekend

When it comes to Telugu films, surely this holiday weekend is packed. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released on Monday. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has hit the big screens on Tuesday.

Read Also
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Fan Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer At Theatre In...
article-image

Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Anaganaga Oka Raju is slated to release on Wednesday, and Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon, and Sakshi Vaidya's film Nari Nari Naduma Murari is also scheduled to hit the big screens on January 14, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nangi, Gandi Gaaliyan Main Nahin Dungi': Farida Jalal Opens Up About Mouthing Word 'Ch***ya' In O...
'Nangi, Gandi Gaaliyan Main Nahin Dungi': Farida Jalal Opens Up About Mouthing Word 'Ch***ya' In O...
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets...
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets...
Supreme Court To Hear 'Jana Nayagan' Producer’s Plea Against HC Stay On CBFC Clearance On January...
Supreme Court To Hear 'Jana Nayagan' Producer’s Plea Against HC Stay On CBFC Clearance On January...
Thalapathy Vijay's Theri Re-Release On Pongal Postponed Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Controversy
Thalapathy Vijay's Theri Re-Release On Pongal Postponed Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Controversy
O Romeo Controversy: Gangster Hussain Ustara's Daughter Seeks ₹2 Crore & Cancellation Of Shahid...
O Romeo Controversy: Gangster Hussain Ustara's Daughter Seeks ₹2 Crore & Cancellation Of Shahid...