Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X (Twitter) Review: 'Timepass Entertainer', Ravi Teja Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Poster | Instagram

After a few back-to-back flops, Ravi Teja is back on the big screens with Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. It is a comedy film directed by Kishore Tirumala, and it also stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. Fans of the actor were excited to watch the film, and many netizens are sharing their review on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Raja The Great taruvatha ...Full length Entertainer from Raviteja Good 1st half ... And decent 2nd half Mass Maharaj raviteja Strikes Again (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#BMW is the clear winner for families! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Crisp runtime, zero vulgarity, and "Non-stop Navvulu." Ravi Teja energy is unmatchable. ​Migilina movies tho polisthe, idi perfect Sankranthi watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐.5/5. Don't wait, book your tickets! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Timepass entertainer with good number of hilarious moments Raviteja’s best comedy performance since Raja The Great Sunil, Satya, Vennela Kishore hilarious👌🤣 Ashika is stunning🔥 Good music and comedy lines. Weak climax and forced DJ mix #BharthaMahasayulakiWignyapthi #BMW (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Box Office Collection

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is expected to an average start at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around 5-6 crore on its first day.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore. So, it will be an average opening for Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Telugu Movies Releasing During Makar Sankranti / Pongal Weekend

When it comes to Telugu films, surely this holiday weekend is packed. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released on Monday. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has hit the big screens on Tuesday.

Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Anaganaga Oka Raju is slated to release on Wednesday, and Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon, and Sakshi Vaidya's film Nari Nari Naduma Murari is also scheduled to hit the big screens on January 14, 2026.