 Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Fan Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer At Theatre In Hyderabad - Video
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens today (January 12, 2026). A very sad incident happened in a theatre in Hyderabad, as a fan passed away while watching the movie. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens today (January 12, 2026). The film is getting positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, a very sad incident happened in a theatre in Hyderabad, as a fan passed away while watching the movie.

According to Telugu Scribe, a fan who was watching Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu died at Kukatpally's Arjun Theatre. They have also shared the video of the same on X (Twitter). Police suspect that he passed away due to a heart attack. Watch the video below...

We usually hear such things about people getting heart attack or they faint while watching a horror or thrilling film. However, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a family entertainer. So, the passing away of the fan while watch the film has shocked one and all.

