'This Won't Solve The Problem Entirely': Vijay Deverakonda On Order Curbing Reviews Of Chiranjeevi's Film On Ticketing Platforms

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to a recent court order that restricts reviews for megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on ticketing platforms, calling the development both reassuring and unsettling. The order aims to curb organised negative campaigns and malicious ratings that often target films ahead of their release.

Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated commercial entertainer, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 12, coinciding with the festive Sankranthi weekend. The film is expected to be one of the major holiday releases, making the issue of online review manipulation particularly significant.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), on January 11, Vijay shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that while he was relieved to see the judiciary step in to protect the hard work, dreams, and investments of those involved in filmmaking, he was equally saddened by the reality that such intervention had become necessary. He questioned the growing culture of hostility within the industry and among audiences, asking why the spirit of “live and let live” seemed to be fading.

Happy and Sad to see this - Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way.



And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together?



Since the Days of Dear Comrade i first began… pic.twitter.com/gF55B8nXqt — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2026

Vijay further revealed that he became acutely aware of the scale of organised online attacks during the release of his 2019 film Dear Comrade. According to the actor, he had raised concerns about these coordinated efforts in the past, but they were largely dismissed with the argument that a genuinely good film would always find its audience. However, he noted that producers and directors who collaborated with him eventually realised how deep-rooted and damaging the problem had become.

"I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and dreams of many who will come like me and after me.. I am glad it is now out in the open and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself," Vijay wrote.

He added, "This will not solve the problem entirely but become one less thing to worry about. For now lets wish #MSG and all other Sankrathi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays."

Vijay concluded by expressing relief that the issue is finally being acknowledged at an institutional level. He pointed out that if a film starring someone as influential as Chiranjeevi could face such threats, it highlighted the seriousness of the problem.