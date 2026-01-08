Jana Nayagan Postponed: Ravi Mohan, Venkat Prabhu & Other Tamil Celebs Extend Support To Vijay Amid Row Over Censor Certification

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan said he is 'heartbroken' as Thalapathy Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan's release got postponed. For those unversed, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, however, the makers recently announced that the film has been postponed due to a delay in censor certification.

Besides Ravi, several other celebrities also extended support to Vijay and the makers of Jana Nayagan.

On Thursday, Ravi took to his official X account and wrote, "Heartbroken 💔 ⁦@actorvijay⁩ Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna."

Heartbroken 💔 ⁦@actorvijay⁩ Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna pic.twitter.com/ccFy6iK4qM — Ravi Mohan (@iam_RaviMohan) January 8, 2026

Actor-director Venkat Prabhu wrote, "No matter what!! This one is gonna be the BIGGEST farewell in Indian cinema #JanaNayagan."

No matter what!! This one is gonna be the BIGGEST farewell in Indian cinema #JanaNayagan https://t.co/StLuvEKCIf — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 8, 2026

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wrote on X, "All the events happening around #Jananayagan release is setting the perfect stage for a massive success! Confident’a Irunga, nallathe nadakkum! Vetri Nichayam.'

All the events happening around #Jananayagan release is setting the perfect stage for a massive success!Confident’a Irunga, nallathe nadakkum! Vetri Nichayam!🙏🏻@actorvijay — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 7, 2026

Writer-director Rantha Kumar said the Tamil film industry is in 'danger' as releases of big films are getting delayed more often these days.

"It's painful to see big films getting postponed time and again for the past few months 💔. Tamil Film Industry is in Grave Danger. Stay Strong @actorvijay sir and Team #JanaNayagan. You have revived Tamil cinema during Covid times. We know you will do it for the one last time🥺. Padam enniki release aagutho anniki thaan FESTIVAL," he wrote.

Its Painful to see big films getting postponed time and again for the past few months 💔. Tamil Film Industry is in Grave Danger. Stay Strong @actorvijay sir and Team #JanaNayagan. You have Revived Tamil cinema during covid times. We know you will do it for the One Last time🥺.… https://t.co/pbZdAnc6Ep — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) January 7, 2026

Director Ajay R Gnanamuthu wrote, "Absolute misuse of power.. Any film is not just about one person, it has hundreds and hundreds of peoples’ efforts, and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team, It's a Thalapathy film and his farewell film and we will celebrate it like never before whenever it releases!! Thalaivan Padam eppo release oh appo theatre Pakkam poren!! #PongalPostponed #JanaNayagan."

Absolute misuse of power.. Any film is not just about one person, it has hundreds and hundreds of peoples’ efforts, and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team, Its a Thalapathys film and his farewell film and we will celebrate it like never… — Ajay R Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 7, 2026

On January 7, just two days before the film's scheduled release date, the makers of Jana Nayagan issued an official statement which read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

"We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team," the statement further read.

Jana Nayagan censor row

According to reports, the makers of Jana Nayagan submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in mid-December 2025 and were initially informed that it would receive a U/A (parental guidance) certificate after agreeing to minor edits. However, following a complaint alleging that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments, the CBFC referred the film to a Revising Committee for a fresh review.

The makers then approached the Madras HC seeking clearance. After a hearing on Wednesday, the court reserved its order, which is reportedly expected to be pronounced on Friday.