Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom, which was released in July 2025, failed at the box office and underperformed, earning only Rs 85 crore. Amid the film's failure, producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that the second part of Kingdom has now been shelved. However, he refused to discuss the reasons behind the film's lukewarm box office performance.

In an interview with Idlebrain, Vamsi was asked about the sequel to Kingdom, and he replied, “No, we are not making it anymore." When asked if the film could have worked better as a standalone project rather than leading up to a sequel, he replied, "There is no point in talking about what happened because it’ll only hurt Gowtam. There’s nothing more to do now."

Further, when asked if he would collaborate with Gowtam Tinnanuri in the future, Vamsi confirmed that he would work with the director again soon. He also remarked that Gowtam is currently working on a 'different kind of film.'

Vijay is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in February 2026.

The couple got engaged in October at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family. However, the duo has not shared any photos from their engagement yet. That said, the engagement rings spotted on them have confirmed the news. Earlier, Vijay's team had confirmed that the couple is indeed engaged.

According to Hindustan Times, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

Further, the report stated that the couple plans to host a reception for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.