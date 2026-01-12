Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer Receives Positive Response From Netizens

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review |

While The Raja Saab was released on Friday, avoiding the weekend clash with the film, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens today (January 12, 2026). It is a proper Sankranti release, and the audience is loving the Anil Ravipudi's directorial.

A netizen tweeted, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets ’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi ’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama. (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu proves it loud & clear — when Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu’s grace leads, theatres don’t just run… they celebrate 🍿🔥 Pure mass with class, emotions with entertainment. This one is meant for the big screen. (sic)."

One more X user wrote, "Watched #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru better movie in recent times and chiru sir tooo .. again hit to @AnilRavipudi 👏👏, cinimaa bavunte evvadu ayinna choosthadu thokkeyadu, A young @KChiruTweets sir’s BANG (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is expected to take a good start at the box office. The film might collect around Rs. 15-20 crore on its first day, and if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better than the collection can be more than Rs. 20 crore.

The movie has marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi on the big screens after a gap of three years. His last release was Bhola Shankar, which had hit the big screens in 2023. The film had failed to make a mark at the box office.

So, the fans of tha ctor were super excited to watch him in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It will be interesting to see whether the Anil Ravipudi's directorial will become a hit at the box office or not.