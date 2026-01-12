Prashant Tamang Funeral: Singer's Wife Martha Aley & Daughter Break Down As They Bid Farewell; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

An atmosphere of grief enveloped Chowrasta in Darjeeling as Martha Aley, wife of Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang, along with their young daughter, paid their final respects to him. The bereaved family was seen breaking down as they stood by Tamang’s mortal remains and marking a heartbreaking farewell to the beloved singer and actor.

Prashant passed away in Delhi on January 11 at the age of 43, sending shockwaves across the music and entertainment fraternity, as well as among his fans. His untimely demise has left Darjeeling, where he was admired and celebrated, in mourning.

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Mortal remains of Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang brought at Bagdogra Airport. His mortal remains will be taken to Darjeeling for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/pZjlNtIdgR — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Earlier, Tamang’s mortal remains were brought to Bagdogra Airport, where family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered to receive him. From there, the body was taken to Darjeeling for the last rites, with large crowds lining the route to pay homage to the singer who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol.

At Chowrasta, an iconic public square in Darjeeling, emotional scenes unfolded as Martha and their daughter struggled to hold back tears while offering their last respects. Supporters and locals stood silently, many with folded hands, reflecting the profound impact Tamang had on the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Heartfelt Farewell to Prashant Tamang in His Hometown - Darjeeling, Chawrasta . The hills are saying goodbye to their own star. pic.twitter.com/DnhTjrZwfB — Neha Gurung (@nehaGurung1692) January 12, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, Martha Aley confirmed that the singer’s death was natural and occurred while he was asleep.

Speaking to ANI, a visibly emotional Martha expressed gratitude for the support pouring in from across the world. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she said.

Overwhelmed by the public’s response, she urged fans to remember him for the person he was. “It’s really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that,” she added.

Amid speculation surrounding his sudden demise, Martha dismissed any doubts, clarifying that there were no suspicious circumstances. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” she stated.

Hailing from Darjeeling, Prashant began his journey with the West Bengal Police Orchestra before winning Indian Idol in 2007. He later transitioned into acting, starting with Nepali cinema and appearing in films such as Gorkha Paltan, Nishani, and several others. In recent years, he expanded into Hindi projects, including Paatal Lok Season 2, and was reportedly set to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Prashant is survived by his wife and daughter. His legacy as a singer who broke cultural barriers and an artist admired for his humility continues to live on in the hearts of millions.