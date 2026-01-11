Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan?

Singer-actor Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol 3, died at 43 in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead. Tamang rose to national fame in 2007 after auditioning for Indian Idol 3 while serving as a constable with the Kolkata Police. An official statement from the family is awaited.

Prashant Tamang In Battle of Galwan

The actor was all set to star next in Battle of Galwan, alongside Salman Khan in the lead. While his exact role was not revealed, Prashant had shared behind-the-scenes photos on his social media handle in 2025, confirming his involvement while shooting at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "Now this is something, really excited. Thank You."

The film will now stand as Prashant Tamang's final on-screen appearance following his untimely demise.

The singer had also shared the first-look teaser on his Instagram handle.

Actor Anup Bikram Shahi, who worked with Prashant in Battle of Galwan, remembered him and told Kathmandu Post. "I met him for about 4/5 days on the set of Battle of Galwan. He was friendly and had a great personality. I had met him just 4/5 months ago; I still can’t believe this news."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death with a post on X that read, "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers (sic)."

Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, whom he married in 2011 in Nagaland, and their daughter, Ariah.