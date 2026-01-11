 Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan?

Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan?

Prashant Tamang, who died at 43 due to cardiac arrest in Delhi on Sunday, was set to appear in Battle of Galwan alongside Salman Khan. While his role was undisclosed, Tamang had shared behind-the-scenes photos from Goregaon's Film City in 2025. The film will now mark his final on-screen appearance following his untimely demise.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Singer-actor Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol 3, died at 43 in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead. Tamang rose to national fame in 2007 after auditioning for Indian Idol 3 while serving as a constable with the Kolkata Police. An official statement from the family is awaited.

Prashant Tamang In Battle of Galwan

The actor was all set to star next in Battle of Galwan, alongside Salman Khan in the lead. While his exact role was not revealed, Prashant had shared behind-the-scenes photos on his social media handle in 2025, confirming his involvement while shooting at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "Now this is something, really excited. Thank You."

The film will now stand as Prashant Tamang's final on-screen appearance following his untimely demise.

FPJ Shorts
'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL 2026
'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL 2026
Prashant Tamang Net Worth & Family, Know- What He Left Behind For His Wife & Daughter
Prashant Tamang Net Worth & Family, Know- What He Left Behind For His Wife & Daughter
Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through Street Plays & Rallies
Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through Street Plays & Rallies
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies At 43; Check His Educational Qualification Here
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies At 43; Check His Educational Qualification Here
Read Also
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
article-image

The singer had also shared the first-look teaser on his Instagram handle.

Actor Anup Bikram Shahi, who worked with Prashant in Battle of Galwan, remembered him and told Kathmandu Post. "I met him for about 4/5 days on the set of Battle of Galwan. He was friendly and had a great personality. I had met him just 4/5 months ago; I still can’t believe this news."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death with a post on X that read, "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers (sic)."

Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, whom he married in 2011 in Nagaland, and their daughter, Ariah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

'This Isn't Publicity Stunt': Influencer Deeksha Gulati Reacts After Accusing Boyfriend Udit Rajput...

'This Isn't Publicity Stunt': Influencer Deeksha Gulati Reacts After Accusing Boyfriend Udit Rajput...

Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43: How A Racist Remark During His Indian Idol Win Reshaped...

Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43: How A Racist Remark During His Indian Idol Win Reshaped...

Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In...

Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In...

Sonu Sood Visits Varahi Gaushala In Gujarat, Donates ₹11 Lakh For Animal Welfare | Video

Sonu Sood Visits Varahi Gaushala In Gujarat, Donates ₹11 Lakh For Animal Welfare | Video