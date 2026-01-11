Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43

Prashant Tamang Passes Away | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol 3, passed away at the age of 43 in Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43

According to reports, he died on Sunday morning, as confirmed by his close friend, music composer and film producer Rajesh Ghatani. He was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead. Prashant had recently returned from a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh.

The details of Prashant Tamang's funeral have not been revealed yet.

'Prashant Tamang's Demise Left Entire Realm Of Music Heartbroken': Raju Bista

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and BJP National Spokesperson, mourned the singer’s passing and expressed his grief in a heartfelt note, writing, "The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor who shone brightly on the stage of Indian Idol across the entire Hindi and Nepali music worlds, has left the entire realm of art and music, including Hindi and Nepali, stunned and deeply heartbroken."

"The passing of such a virtuous and talented individual at such a young age has inflicted an irreparable loss not only on Indian music and acting circles but particularly on the Nepali/Gorkhali society. May his soul find peace, and may God grant us all the strength to bear this unbelievable loss," added Bista.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, whom he married in 2011 in Nagaland, and their daughter, Ariah.

He also appeared in several Nepali films, including Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama.

He was also part of the popular web series Paatal Lok 2, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, where he played the pivotal role of Daniel Acho.

Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant Tamang rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 3.