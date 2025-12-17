Dino Morea's Pens Emotional Note As His Father Passes Away; Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora & Others Mourn Loss

Bollywood actor Dino Morea penned a heartfelt and emotional note mourning the loss of his father, Ronnie Morea. While he chose not to share details about his father’s demise, the actor opened up about some of their most cherished memories together and expressed how deeply he is missing him.

Dino shared a series of throwback photos and videos of his father on Instagram and wrote, "Live life to the fullest everyday, laugh everyday, be passionate in what you do, exercise, spend time out in Nature, get some Sun, eat well, climb a mountain, swim in the Sea, trek thru a forest, work hard, be nice, be kind and be loving and do all this on your own terms!! This list goes on. One person for me who embodies all this - my mentor, my hero, my father, DAD!! Thank you for the life lessons Dad."

The Raaz actor added, "We will all miss you. I’m pretty sure you’ve already got the party started somewhere and you have a bunch of souls around you dancing & having a good laugh!! Until we meet again, stay cool !!! Love you."

In one of the videos, Dino's father is seen grooving at what looks like a house party. In another clip, he is seen working out.

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Sandhya Mridul, Chunky Panday, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Amrita Arora and Bakhtyar Irani, mourned his father's loss.

Ronnie Morea was Italian. Dino spent the first 11 years of his life in Italy before coming to India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dino was last seen in the film Housefull 5. He has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.