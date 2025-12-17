 'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being Charged With Cheating In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being Charged With Cheating In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being Charged With Cheating In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Earlier, reports stated that based on the submission made by the complainant’s lawyers, the EOW found sufficient material during its investigation to justify the addition of the new charge. The statement also noted that the complainant intends to approach the Enforcement Directorate to identify, trace, and seize the funds allegedly involved in the offence, in accordance with the law

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty called out 'baseless' reports of being charged with cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case. For those unversed, earlier on Tuesday (December 17), it was reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against Shilpa and her actor-businessman-husband Raj Kundra under the charge of cheating, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa stated, "We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication."

Read Also
FIR Filed Against Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant Bastian In Bengaluru
article-image

Her official statement further read, "Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice."

Earlier, reports stated that based on the submission made by the complainant’s lawyers, the EOW found sufficient material during its investigation to justify the addition of the new charge. With this development, the scope of the probe into the alleged fraud case is expected to widen further.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment

The statement also noted that the complainant intends to approach the Enforcement Directorate to identify, trace, and seize the funds allegedly involved in the offence, in accordance with the law. Additionally, the complainant will seek the attachment of assets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

About the fraud case

The case was registered in Mumbai on August 14 against Shilpa and Raj, who were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. They are accused of allegedly cheating businessman Deepak Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

According to Kothari, between 2015 and 2023, the couple persuaded him to invest Rs 60 crore in Best Deal TV Private Limited. He alleged that instead of being used for business purposes, the funds were diverted for their personal benefit.

During the course of the investigation, Raj claimed that a portion of the Rs 60 crore was paid as professional fees to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.

Earlier, in October, Raj had stated that his company dealt in electrical and household appliances and began incurring heavy losses following the Centre’s demonetisation move in 2016. He claimed that the resulting financial crisis prevented the company from repaying the borrowed funds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant...

'Aditya Dhar, I Have No Words...': Preity Zinta Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Is 'Love Letter To...

'Aditya Dhar, I Have No Words...': Preity Zinta Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Is 'Love Letter To...

Dino Morea's Pens Emotional Note As His Father Passes Away; Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora & Others...

Dino Morea's Pens Emotional Note As His Father Passes Away; Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora & Others...