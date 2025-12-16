FIR Filed Against Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant Bastian In Bengaluru

Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is the co-owner of the restaurant chain, Bastian, which has branches in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Goa. Now, the restaurant's Bengaluru branch has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. According to a report in News18, an FIR has been filed against the restaurant for violating rules, and the manager has been booked for the same.

Reportedly, Bengaluru police have filed a case against Bastian for staying open beyond permitted hours and hosting late-night parties. The police took action on their own after noticing the violations and registered the case under the Karnataka Police Act.

The FIR was filed at Cubbon Park Police Station. According to reports, Bastian remained open until 1.30 am on December 11, even though it was supposed to close earlier. The police have booked the managers and staff of the restaurant for breaking the rules.

Shilpa has not yet shared any statement regarding the FIR.

Shilpa Shetty All Set For Her New Restaurant

A few months ago, Bastian was trending everywhere as the Bandra, Mumbai, branch got shut. But, later, Shilpa revealed that she will be opening a new South Indian restaurant at the same place, named Bastian Amma Kai.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to reveal that Amma Kai will open on December 19. Shilpa shared a video and wrote, "We open our doors on 19th December.🌟 Had to begin Ammakai’s journey with the OG Amma’s blessings! Karnataka on the plates, warmth in our hearts. Welcome to Ammakai! The only thing that hits here, is the flavour (sic)." Check out the video below...

Well, Bastian in Bandra was a hotspot for the Bollywood celebrities. Now, let's wait and watch whether the celebs will be spotted at Amma Kai or not.

Shilpa Shetty Movies

Shilpa currently has a Kannada film titled KD: The Devil lined up. The movie, which also stars Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, was slated to release this year, but it has been postponed. While it is a Kannada movie, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.