Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Opens In Goa; 1.5 Acre Property Is Set Against the Scenic Morjim Backwaters

Bastian Hospitality Group, co-owned by actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has officially entered Goa’s premium lifestyle and leisure segment with the launch of Bastian Riviera, a striking new 1.5 acre property set against the scenic Morjim backwaters. The project marks a significant evolution for the brand as it moves beyond standalone restaurants into a broader hospitality identity.

A strategic expansion into Goa’s high-end travel market

With Bastian Riviera, the Mumbai-born brand positions itself within Goa’s booming luxury-leisure landscape, targeting travellers who want sophisticated, design-led environments rather than cookie-cutter resort experiences. Founder and CEO Ranjit Brinda shared that the property stems from his personal bond with Goa and hinted at upcoming expansions, including a wellness and spa zone in the next development phase.

Design that blends global aesthetics

Built across landscaped decks and water-facing courtyards, Bastian Riviera features an eclectic, international design palette. Instead of typical coastal motifs, the space draws inspiration from global destinations such as Egypt, Mykonos, and Dubai.

A striking pyramid-inspired structure forms the heart of the property, encircled by cabanas, circular loungers, and an expansive open-air bar overlooking the backwaters, curated for both day lounging and vibrant nightlife.

Food Programme

According to their press release, the culinary direction at Bastian Riviera builds on the brand’s well-known strengths while enhancing its focus on high-quality seafood and Goan flavours. Expect an expanded menu anchored in freshness, premium ingredients, and Bastian’s signature global-fusion approach.

Cultural and musical experiences will play a key role in the property’s identity. International artists including Jimmy Jules and Bedouin are scheduled to perform through December, creating a festival-like energy during peak season.

From Bandra favourite to national lifestyle brand

Bastian Hospitality Group began in 2016 with its iconic Bandra restaurant, which quickly became one of Mumbai’s most photographed and celebrity-frequented dining spots. Over time, the brand grew with formats such as Bastian-At The Top in Dadar and later expanded to other metros with Bastian Garden City and Bastian Empire in Bengaluru.

In September this year, the group bid farewell to its original Bandra location after a final service, closing an important chapter even as the brand continues to scale across India.