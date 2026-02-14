Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date: Everything To Know About Tithi, Puja, Muhurat, Significance And More

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026 | Bishnu Sarangi/Pixabay

Shani Pradosh Vrat is a spiritually significant day observed by devotees of Lord Shiva, particularly when Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, a day ruled by Lord Shani (Saturn). In 2026, Shani Pradosh will be observed on February 14. The convergence of Lord Shiva’s worship with the energy of Shani makes this day especially powerful for seeking blessings, forgiveness, and relief from hardships.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Tithi and muhurat

Devotees perform puja during the Pradosh Kaal, which is around sunset, believed to be the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva and seek his grace. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on February 14, 2026.

Date: Saturday, February, 14, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 04:01 PM on Feb 14, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:04 PM on Feb 15, 2026

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:14 PM to 08:42 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 27 Mins

Significance of Shani Pradosh Vrat

Shani Pradosh Vrat is considered highly auspicious for those seeking relief from the malefic effects of Shani Dosha (Saturn’s ill effects) in their horoscope. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Shani together on this day is believed to help remove obstacles, reduce suffering, and bring peace and prosperity. Observing a vrat (fast) on this day with devotion can help cleanse one's karma and attract divine blessings.

Puja Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a white cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offer white flowers, Datura, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Shiv Purana, and finally perform Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati aarti.