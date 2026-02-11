Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance

Dayanand Saraswati |

Dayanand Saraswati was a prominent Indian philosopher, social reformer, and the founder of the Arya Samaj, a movement that played a key role in India’s religious and social reform in the 19th century. He was born as Mool Shankar Tiwari in Tankara, Gujarat. Dayanand Saraswati rejected ritualism and idol worship at a young age after questioning blind faith. Deeply influenced by the Vedas, he believed they were the ultimate source of truth and advocated a return to Vedic principles, captured in his famous slogan “Back to the Vedas.”

History and contributions

Born on February 12, 1824, in Gujarat, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was deeply influenced by spiritual and philosophical teachings from a young age. Disillusioned by prevalent social practices such as superstition and caste discrimination, he embarked on a journey to revive the true essence of Hinduism. In 1875, he established the Arya Samaj, a movement advocating for social upliftment, equality, and education. His book, Satyarth Prakash, remains a cornerstone of his teachings, emphasising self-discipline, moral values, and the pursuit of knowledge. His efforts significantly influenced the Indian independence movement and modern Hindu reform.

Dayanand Saraswati | X/@amitrakshitbjp

Celebrations

Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated with various rituals and activities that reflect his teachings. Devotees organise prayer meetings, recitations of Vedic hymns, and discussions on his philosophy. Arya Samaj temples conduct havan (sacred fire rituals) and community service events to spread awareness of their vision. Educational institutions hold lectures and debates on his contributions to Indian society. Followers also engage in charity work, including feeding the underprivileged and distributing books on Vedic knowledge. The day is a reminder to embrace truth, knowledge, and reform in personal and social life, following the ideals set by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.

Legacy

His seminal work, “Satyarth Prakash” (The Light of Truth), critically examined religious beliefs and social practices, encouraging debate, logic, and ethical conduct. Through his teachings, he inspired a spirit of national awakening, influencing later reformers and freedom fighters. Dayanand Saraswati passed away in 1883, but his legacy continues through Arya Samaj institutions, including schools and colleges across India.