'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz

Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz Performed At Kala Ghoda Festival | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Israeli musician and multi-instrumentalist Tal Kravitz, who recently captivated audiences at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival (KGF) 2026, believes that music has the power to transform lives, heal emotional wounds, and bridge cultures. The singer performs both classical, ancient traditional, and modern songs. Tal's philosophy is that he sees music everywhere, transforming everyday objects into artistic expressions. Beyond the stage, Tal is a dedicated educator who empowers youth, including those in special education, to craft and play their own instruments.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal after his performance at Elphinstone College Quadrangle, Kravitz talked about his inspirations, his message for young people, and why legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar played a pivotal role in shaping his musical journey.

A message for young music lovers

Kravitz strongly believes that music can be life-changing, especially for children and young people who struggle to find their place in society. “If someone feels shy or unpopular, learning a musical instrument can help immensely,” he says.

“Start small, play for one person, then two. Slowly, confidence begins to grow.” Tal adds

Encouraging parents to introduce children to simple instruments like guitars or ukuleles, he added that music naturally draws people together. “Once you can play, people want to be around you. Music creates connection.”

Tal Kravitz: A self-taught artist

Kravitz’s journey into music was not without struggle. "As a child, he was once told he had no musical talent, an assessment that only strengthened his resolve. Determined to prove otherwise, he secretly taught himself piano by listening and experimenting, without any formal training." highlights Kravitz

Music soon became more than a skill; it became a source of confidence and belonging. What began as a personal escape gradually turned into a lifelong calling, taking him from local performances to international stages.

Inspired by Kishore Kumar and Israeli legends

Among his many global influences, Kravitz credits Kishore Kumar as one of his most significant inspirations from India. He says, “I was amazed by his yodelling, that’s actually how I started yodelling myself.”

From Israel, Kravitz draws inspiration from legendary artists such as Esther Ofarim, Chava Alberstein, and Rivka Zohar, along with contemporary world-music composer Idan Raichel, whose cross-cultural collaborations he deeply admires. According to Kravitz, these artists shaped his understanding of music as a shared emotional language rather than a regional identity.

Music: A form of service

Beyond festivals and concert halls, Tal Kravitz is widely known for performing in disaster-affected and emotionally challenging regions, using music as a means of comfort and healing. He believes sound can communicate what words often cannot, offering hope and emotional release to those going through trauma. Talking about the importance of music in life and its impact on his own life, he says, "Music is not limited to entertainment; it is a form of service."