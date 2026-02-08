 'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz

'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz

Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, who performed at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, opens up to FPJ's Sunanda Singh about his musical journey and inspirations, revealing his love for Kishore Kumar.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz Performed At Kala Ghoda Festival | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Israeli musician and multi-instrumentalist Tal Kravitz, who recently captivated audiences at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival (KGF) 2026, believes that music has the power to transform lives, heal emotional wounds, and bridge cultures. The singer performs both classical, ancient traditional, and modern songs. Tal's philosophy is that he sees music everywhere, transforming everyday objects into artistic expressions. Beyond the stage, Tal is a dedicated educator who empowers youth, including those in special education, to craft and play their own instruments.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal after his performance at Elphinstone College Quadrangle, Kravitz talked about his inspirations, his message for young people, and why legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar played a pivotal role in shaping his musical journey.

A message for young music lovers

Kravitz strongly believes that music can be life-changing, especially for children and young people who struggle to find their place in society. “If someone feels shy or unpopular, learning a musical instrument can help immensely,” he says.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Salian Death Case: Father's Plea For CBI Probe Stuck As Judges Recuse, Hearing Delayed
Disha Salian Death Case: Father's Plea For CBI Probe Stuck As Judges Recuse, Hearing Delayed
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
UHSR B.Sc Nursing Third Semester Examination 2025 Result Out At uhsr.ac.in; Check Details Here
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP's Ritu Tawde Over Bangladesh Remark, Questions Centre On Union Budget Aid To Dhaka
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP's Ritu Tawde Over Bangladesh Remark, Questions Centre On Union Budget Aid To Dhaka

“Start small, play for one person, then two. Slowly, confidence begins to grow.” Tal adds

Encouraging parents to introduce children to simple instruments like guitars or ukuleles, he added that music naturally draws people together. “Once you can play, people want to be around you. Music creates connection.”

Tal Kravitz: A self-taught artist

Kravitz’s journey into music was not without struggle. "As a child, he was once told he had no musical talent, an assessment that only strengthened his resolve. Determined to prove otherwise, he secretly taught himself piano by listening and experimenting, without any formal training." highlights Kravitz

Music soon became more than a skill; it became a source of confidence and belonging. What began as a personal escape gradually turned into a lifelong calling, taking him from local performances to international stages.

Inspired by Kishore Kumar and Israeli legends

Among his many global influences, Kravitz credits Kishore Kumar as one of his most significant inspirations from India. He says, “I was amazed by his yodelling, that’s actually how I started yodelling myself.”

From Israel, Kravitz draws inspiration from legendary artists such as Esther Ofarim, Chava Alberstein, and Rivka Zohar, along with contemporary world-music composer Idan Raichel, whose cross-cultural collaborations he deeply admires. According to Kravitz, these artists shaped his understanding of music as a shared emotional language rather than a regional identity.

Read Also
‘I Am In Love With India': Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, Who Can Sing In 58 Languages, Wows Mumbai...
article-image

Music: A form of service

Beyond festivals and concert halls, Tal Kravitz is widely known for performing in disaster-affected and emotionally challenging regions, using music as a means of comfort and healing. He believes sound can communicate what words often cannot, offering hope and emotional release to those going through trauma. Talking about the importance of music in life and its impact on his own life, he says, "Music is not limited to entertainment; it is a form of service."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz
'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz
Dr. Zakir Hussain Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Former...
Dr. Zakir Hussain Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Former...
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 5 Cute & Romantic Ideas To Propose To Your Partner
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 5 Cute & Romantic Ideas To Propose To Your Partner
Farhan Akhtar Has A Special Surprise For Fans Today At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Booker Prize...
Farhan Akhtar Has A Special Surprise For Fans Today At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Booker Prize...
WATCH: Fans Vibing At Concert Of 78-Year-Old, Usha Uthup In Mumbai Will Bring Smile On Your Face
WATCH: Fans Vibing At Concert Of 78-Year-Old, Usha Uthup In Mumbai Will Bring Smile On Your Face