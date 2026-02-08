Dr. Zakir Hussain Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Former President Of India

By: Sunanda Singh | February 08, 2026
Dr. Zakir Hussain was a visionary leader, a great scholar and an unparalleled statesman who left an indelible mark on the Indian political landscape.
On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the life and legacy of this great man, who devoted his life to the cause of national unity, social justice and education for all.
Born on February 8, 1897, in Hyderabad, Dr. Hussain was a visionary leader who rose to prominence as an educationist and a social reformer.
Dr. Hussain was a strong advocate of secularism and fought against communalism and religious prejudices. He believed that India's diversity was its greatest strength and that it was the duty of leaders to uphold the unity of the nation.
He was a firm believer in the power of education to uplift society and worked tirelessly to spread literacy and knowledge.
He was a key figure in the Indian independence movement and played a pivotal role in shaping the country's future.
. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 1963, and was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1983.
His legacy continues to inspire millions of people around the world who believe in the power of education, unity and secularism.
