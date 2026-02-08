 WATCH: PM Modi Witnesses 'Titah Seri Rama', A Traditional Puppet Show On Visit To Malaysia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a traditional Wayang Kulit puppet performance, Titah Seri Rama, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur. Presented by Akademi Arjunasukma, the show highlighted Southeast Asia’s adaptation of the Ramayana. PM Modi later shared the video, praising the artists and underscoring the deep cultural and civilisational ties between India and Malaysia.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to a rich cultural welcome during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he witnessed a traditional Wayang Kulit puppet performance titled ‘Titah Seri Rama’. The performance was presented by artists from Akademi Arjunasukma during an event organised by the Indian community, and it beautifully showcased the deep-rooted cultural links shared by India and Malaysia.

WATCH VIDEO:

The shadow puppet show highlighted the timeless legacy of the Ramayana, demonstrating how the epic transcends borders and generations. Titah Seri Rama focuses on the commands and moral authority of Lord Rama, drawing from Southeast Asia’s local adaptation of the epic known as Hikayat Seri Rama, where Indian mythology blends seamlessly with regional folklore and artistic traditions.

Impressed by the storytelling and craftsmanship, PM Modi later shared a video of the performance on social media, praising the artists and underscoring the strong cultural connections between the two nations. The moment stood out as a reminder of how shared heritage and art continue to strengthen people-to-people ties.

The cultural showcase formed an important part of the Prime Minister’s Malaysia visit, which aims to deepen bilateral relations and celebrate the long-standing historical and civilisational bonds between India and Southeast

