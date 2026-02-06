 'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC Under-19 World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC Under-19 World Cup

'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC Under-19 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India U-19 team after their ICC World Cup win, calling their performance exceptional and inspiring for young sportspersons. Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the team for lifting the trophy a record sixth time. India beat England in the final, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking 175-run knock.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. “India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill,” PM Modi said on X.

"This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the team for the win. "Congratulations to our young champs as Team India lifts ICC Men's #U19WorldCup. Your blazing performance, setting the crowning record of winning the cup for the sixth time, thrilled young players with joy, enthusiasm, and motivation. The nation celebrates your victory," PM Modi said on X.

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant 4–0 Wins For MYJ-GMSC And ICL Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant 4–0 Wins For MYJ-GMSC And ICL Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3 States
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3 States
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of Indian Fleets Show Repeated Faults
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of Indian Fleets Show Repeated Faults
'You Are What Dreams Are Made Of': Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband Nick Jonas; Cheers For Him As His New Music Album Gets Launched
'You Are What Dreams Are Made Of': Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband Nick Jonas; Cheers For Him As His New Music Album Gets Launched
Read Also
'Today World Is Seeing...': Under-19 Captain Ayush Mhatre's Family Celebrates With Tirnaga In Virar...
article-image

Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC...
'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC...
Body Found Hanging From Palm Tree As Man Dies While Extracting Toddy In Telangana’s Rajanna...
Body Found Hanging From Palm Tree As Man Dies While Extracting Toddy In Telangana’s Rajanna...
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Karnataka CID Uncovers 42,000 Mule Accounts In Statewide Online Fraud Crackdown
Karnataka CID Uncovers 42,000 Mule Accounts In Statewide Online Fraud Crackdown
India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-3 Missile From Odisha
India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-3 Missile From Odisha