'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC Under-19 World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. “India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill,” PM Modi said on X.

"This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the team for the win. "Congratulations to our young champs as Team India lifts ICC Men's #U19WorldCup. Your blazing performance, setting the crowning record of winning the cup for the sixth time, thrilled young players with joy, enthusiasm, and motivation. The nation celebrates your victory," PM Modi said on X.

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase.

Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.