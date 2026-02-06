FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments |

Lucknow: Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives and the state government’s zero tolerance policy against any attempt to disturb social harmony, an FIR has been registered in the Uttar Pradesh capital against the director and team of the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat.

The case has been lodged at Hazratganj police station over allegations of hurting caste-based sentiments, spreading social animosity and attempting to disrupt public peace.

Lucknow Police said the action was taken after taking cognisance of the teaser and promotional material of the film, which is slated for release on the OTT platform Netflix and has been widely circulated on social media. Police officials said the title and content of the film appeared objectionable at first glance and had the potential to inflame social tensions.

According to the FIR, the title of the film allegedly targets and demeans a particular caste, specifically the Brahmin community. The police noted that the naming of the film and the dialogues used in its promotions had triggered strong reactions from various sections of society, leading to widespread anger and resentment.

The controversy has snowballed into a major political issue, with several political leaders weighing in. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticised the film’s title, saying that such content insults a particular community and can damage social harmony. In a statement, she said that films or creative content that provoke caste-based sentiments should not be allowed, as they only deepen social divisions and disturb peace.

Several social and community organisations have also objected to the film and warned of protests if corrective action is not taken. Police officials said the growing outrage had raised serious concerns over law and order, prompting swift intervention.

Hazratganj station house officer Vikram Singh said that, prima facie, it appears that the director and his team promoted the film with the intention of spreading animosity in society and disturbing communal harmony. He said such content poses a threat to the social fabric and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate reiterated that under the chief minister’s clear instructions, strict action will be taken against anyone who plays with religious or caste sentiments or attempts to disrupt peace. Further investigation is underway, and the police said additional legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected, the content circulated on digital platforms and applicable legal provisions.