 FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments

FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments

Lucknow Police said the action was taken after taking cognisance of the teaser and promotional material of the film, which is slated for release on the OTT platform Netflix and has been widely circulated on social media. Police officials said the title and content of the film appeared objectionable at first glance and had the potential to inflame social tensions.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments |

Lucknow: Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives and the state government’s zero tolerance policy against any attempt to disturb social harmony, an FIR has been registered in the Uttar Pradesh capital against the director and team of the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat.

The case has been lodged at Hazratganj police station over allegations of hurting caste-based sentiments, spreading social animosity and attempting to disrupt public peace.

Lucknow Police said the action was taken after taking cognisance of the teaser and promotional material of the film, which is slated for release on the OTT platform Netflix and has been widely circulated on social media. Police officials said the title and content of the film appeared objectionable at first glance and had the potential to inflame social tensions.

According to the FIR, the title of the film allegedly targets and demeans a particular caste, specifically the Brahmin community. The police noted that the naming of the film and the dialogues used in its promotions had triggered strong reactions from various sections of society, leading to widespread anger and resentment.

FPJ Shorts
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO
Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan’s Red-Hot Form Ahead Of T20 WC Opener
Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan’s Red-Hot Form Ahead Of T20 WC Opener

The controversy has snowballed into a major political issue, with several political leaders weighing in. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticised the film’s title, saying that such content insults a particular community and can damage social harmony. In a statement, she said that films or creative content that provoke caste-based sentiments should not be allowed, as they only deepen social divisions and disturb peace.

Several social and community organisations have also objected to the film and warned of protests if corrective action is not taken. Police officials said the growing outrage had raised serious concerns over law and order, prompting swift intervention.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Boost: 'Farmers Now Get e-KCC Loans In 5 Minutes,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath...
article-image

Also Watch:

Hazratganj station house officer Vikram Singh said that, prima facie, it appears that the director and his team promoted the film with the intention of spreading animosity in society and disturbing communal harmony. He said such content poses a threat to the social fabric and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate reiterated that under the chief minister’s clear instructions, strict action will be taken against anyone who plays with religious or caste sentiments or attempts to disrupt peace. Further investigation is underway, and the police said additional legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected, the content circulated on digital platforms and applicable legal provisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Shahid Kapoor Exits Stage At O Romeo Song Launch Event In Mumbai After Being Mobbed By Fans - Watch...
Shahid Kapoor Exits Stage At O Romeo Song Launch Event In Mumbai After Being Mobbed By Fans - Watch...
'Main Chahunga Ki...': Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Hopes For IND Vs PAK Clash In Colombo Amid...
'Main Chahunga Ki...': Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Hopes For IND Vs PAK Clash In Colombo Amid...
'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares...
'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers...