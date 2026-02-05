Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Boost: 'Farmers Now Get e-KCC Loans In 5 Minutes,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Digital governance has completely transformed the loan approval system in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, when ‘Annadata Kisan’ went to take loans through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), they had to wait anywhere between 25 days to one month. Today, the farmer is receiving loan facilities within just five minutes through e-KCC.”

The Chief Minister added that for the year 2026–27, the agricultural credit target of ₹3 lakh crore reflects a 13 per cent increase compared to earlier years. “This is good governance, and we must move forward with even greater strength in this direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering on Thursday at Lok Bhawan during the release of the State Focus Paper at the State Credit Seminar 2026–27.

AI and technology in agriculture

He said that today the government and annadata kisan (farmers) are jointly thinking about how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in agriculture. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Budget has announced an AI Agriculture Platform, and Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly in this direction.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured several Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on the stage.

नाबार्ड द्वारा आज लखनऊ में आयोजित यूपी के प्राथमिक क्षेत्रों में ऋण संभाव्यता पर राज्य ऋण संगोष्ठी एवं राज्य फोकस पेपर 2026-27 के विमोचन कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस अवसर पर प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन भी किया।



यह क्रेडिट संगोष्ठी आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के विजन के… pic.twitter.com/FXoE8jjjhP — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 5, 2026

FPO success stories highlighted

The Chief Minister said the models presented at the seminar are an inspiration for the entire state. The Kasya Milk Producer FPO, operated by differently-abled persons and having 1,005 members, is a living example of this.

In regions like eastern Uttar Pradesh, which were earlier considered weak, differently-abled individuals have set a new benchmark through their hard work and capability. This is a great achievement, and all those involved deserve appreciation.

Mentioning the mustard production company run by 750 women in Mathura, the Chief Minister added, “I personally visited their exhibition. The way women linked mustard oil production with processing and earned better profits is a lesson for the entire state. The government will extend full support to such initiatives at every level.”

Reforms in cooperative sector

CM Yogi also said, “The cooperative sector is also undergoing a major transformation. Under the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi ki Ore’, digitisation, e-governance and transparent policies have ensured good governance and accountability in cooperative institutions.”

He said Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to work with the World Bank in the field of agri-tech. Agriculture, MSMEs, women, agri-tech and youth entrepreneurship are among the top priorities of the government.

Revival of cooperative banks

Recalling the situation before 2017, the Chief Minister said, “The cooperative sector was dominated by mafias. The Reserve Bank had declared 16 district cooperative banks as defaulters and ordered their closure. Today, under our government, 15 out of these 16 banks have turned profitable, and efforts are underway to make the remaining one profitable as well.”

MSME growth and ODOP impact

The Chief Minister said there was a time when large-scale migration had taken place from Uttar Pradesh due to the collapse of the MSME sector. Handicrafts and exports had nearly come to a standstill, and MSMEs were on the verge of closure. The government promoted the sector through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Today, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide ₹5 lakh security insurance to MSME units. Currently, 96 lakh MSME units are operational in the state, and nearly 3 crore families depend on this sector.

CM Yogi added, “By linking ODOP with technology, markets, packaging and design, it has been developed as a brand. As a result, the state’s exports have increased from ₹84 thousand crore to ₹1.86 lakh crore. When the Prime Minister travels abroad, ODOP products are presented as gifts to heads of state.”

Credit growth and farmer support

Highlighting the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s FPOs, the Chief Minister referred to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, stating that the best performance at the trade show held in Greater Noida was by the FPO and food processing sector.

The Chief Minister said the state’s credit-deposit ratio has increased from 43 per cent to 61 per cent over the last nine years. The target is to reach 62 per cent by March 31 this year and 65 per cent in 2026–27.

He said strong steps have been taken through cooperatives to empower small and marginal farmers. Earlier, farmers had to take loans at an interest rate of 11 per cent, which increased their burden and also caused losses to banks due to defaults. The government issued clear instructions that small and marginal farmers should be provided loans at an interest rate of 5 to 6 per cent, with the remaining support borne by the government.

Irrigation, economy and fiscal strength

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country and the world where 86 per cent of land is irrigated. Free electricity is being provided to 16 lakh tube wells, canal irrigation is free, and solar panels have already been distributed to one lakh farmers.

He said Uttar Pradesh was once labelled a BIMARU state, but today it is strengthening the national economy. Ten years ago, the state’s contribution to the national economy was only 8 per cent, which has now increased to 9.5 per cent. In 2016, the state’s economy was approximately ₹11.7 lakh crore and is set to reach ₹36 lakh crore by March 31 of the current financial year.

The Chief Minister added that Uttar Pradesh is a revenue surplus state and an example of sound financial management. In 2016, the per capita income was ₹43,000, which has now increased to ₹1.20 lakh. The fiscal deficit is below 3 per cent, no new taxes have been imposed for several years, and diesel and petrol are available at the lowest prices in the state.

Appeal to banks

CM Yogi said the agricultural growth rate has increased from 8 per cent to over 18 per cent. While Uttar Pradesh has 17 per cent of the country’s population and only 11 per cent of cultivable land, annadata farmers of the state contribute 21 per cent of India’s total foodgrain production. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in ethanol and sugar production.

Appealing to bankers, the Chief Minister said, “Loan distribution conditions should be simplified as much as possible and support should be extended to farmers, FPOs, MSMEs and cooperative institutions with a positive approach. Making policies alone is not sufficient; their impact must be visible on the ground.”

He said that if banks, NABARD and other financial institutions combine training with credit, the pace of employment, income generation and self-reliance in the state can increase manifold. Through technology, training and value addition, Uttar Pradesh is realising its unlimited potential.

Also Watch:

Dignitaries present

On the occasion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, NABARD General Manager Pankaj Kumar and Reserve Bank Regional General Manager Pankaj Kumar were present.