 Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath declared that deaths caused by Chinese kite string are equivalent to murder and ordered strict legal action across Uttar Pradesh. He directed police to conduct raids, dismantle supply chains and run a statewide campaign to completely eliminate the banned manjha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow, February 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong stance on accidents caused by Chinese kite string (manjha) in the state. He stated that any death caused due to Chinese string is akin to murder and that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible in such cases.

Chinese string completely banned

The Chief Minister said, “Chinese kite string is completely banned, and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern.” He instructed all police officials across the state to launch intensive raid operations. During these drives, strict vigilance will be maintained not only on the sale but also on the storage and transportation of Chinese kite string.

State-wide campaign ordered

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours

CM Yogi ordered a special state-wide campaign to completely dismantle the supply chain of Chinese kite string. He also directed that the progress of this campaign and the actions taken be reviewed regularly at the highest level to ensure there is no laxity at any stage.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Boost: 'Farmers Now Get e-KCC Loans In 5 Minutes,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath...
article-image

No compromise on public safety

The Chief Minister stated, “There can be no compromise on public safety. Chinese kite string is not only a legal offence but also a deadly threat to the general public, children, birds and animals. The government’s objective is to make the state completely free from this dangerous kite string.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Master Waste Management Plan Rolled Out On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directions,...
Uttar Pradesh News: Master Waste Management Plan Rolled Out On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directions,...
Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi...
Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi...
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Boost: 'Farmers Now Get e-KCC Loans In 5 Minutes,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath...
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Boost: 'Farmers Now Get e-KCC Loans In 5 Minutes,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath...
Uttar Pradesh News: Monkey Menace Forces Sitapur Residents To Seek PM Modi, President’s Help
Uttar Pradesh News: Monkey Menace Forces Sitapur Residents To Seek PM Modi, President’s Help
Uttar Pradesh Honours 40 State-Level Skill Champions As Youth Prepare For National And Global...
Uttar Pradesh Honours 40 State-Level Skill Champions As Youth Prepare For National And Global...