Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, February 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong stance on accidents caused by Chinese kite string (manjha) in the state. He stated that any death caused due to Chinese string is akin to murder and that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible in such cases.

Chinese string completely banned

The Chief Minister said, “Chinese kite string is completely banned, and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern.” He instructed all police officials across the state to launch intensive raid operations. During these drives, strict vigilance will be maintained not only on the sale but also on the storage and transportation of Chinese kite string.

State-wide campaign ordered

CM Yogi ordered a special state-wide campaign to completely dismantle the supply chain of Chinese kite string. He also directed that the progress of this campaign and the actions taken be reviewed regularly at the highest level to ensure there is no laxity at any stage.

No compromise on public safety

The Chief Minister stated, “There can be no compromise on public safety. Chinese kite string is not only a legal offence but also a deadly threat to the general public, children, birds and animals. The government’s objective is to make the state completely free from this dangerous kite string.”