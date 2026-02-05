Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Guptar Ghat Restored To Grandeur With ₹18.34 Crore Beautification And Open-Air Theatre Nearing Completion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Ayodhya, February 4: The grandeur of ‘Guptar Ghat’ in Ayodhya is being restored, with tourism development progressing rapidly. In line with the Yogi government’s vision of ‘Ram Rajya’, every view of Guptar Ghat in the coming days will reflect a connection with the ‘Treta Yuga’. As this important tourist destination figures prominently among the government’s priorities, the third phase of development work has now reached its final stage. Notably, the open-air theatre under construction here is likely to be opened to the public by Holi. Along with the theatre, grand statues depicting ‘Ravana Vadh’, Hanuman and Jatayu have also been completed, vividly bringing the spirit of the Ramayana to life.

Religious significance and phased development

Guptar Ghat holds immense historical and religious significance. It is believed that Lord Shri Ram took ‘Jal Samadhi’ from this ghat and entered the Sarayu River for the last time. For devotees of Lord Ram, this site is a major centre of faith. The Yogi government has resolved to develop it into a world-class tourism destination. Large-scale development has already been completed in the first two phases, including ghat beautification, water sports facilities, modern parks, and yoga-meditation centres.

Third phase works worth ₹18.34 crore

In the third phase, final-end works are underway at a total cost of ₹1,833.63 lakh (approximately ₹18.34 crore). Work is progressing on parking areas, pathways, ticket counters, guard rooms, toilet blocks and kitchen finishing. In addition, construction of an interpretation centre, other structural murals (wall art) and boundary walls is also moving swiftly.

Open-air theatre and Ramayana theme

The most attractive feature is the open-air theatre, where finishing, electrification and horticulture work are in progress. This theatre will host Ramayana-based plays, bhajans, kirtans, cultural programmes and Ram Leela performances. Scenes depicting ‘Ravana Vadh’, along with large statues of Lord Hanuman and Jatayu, will remind visitors of the Ram Katha. These statues are already complete and are being installed within the theatre complex.

Ayodhya as a global tourism hub

In the coming days, Guptar Ghat will become not only a religious site but also a major hub for culture and entertainment. The Yogi government is focused on developing Ayodhya as a global tourism hub. After the Ram Temple, this development of Guptar Ghat will further enhance the glory of the holy city. Devotees visiting the site will be able to enjoy modern amenities along with peace and spiritual energy on the banks of the Sarayu. Watching Ramayana-based performances in the open-air theatre during the evening will offer a unique experience.

Project timeline and execution

This project belongs to the Tourism Department and is being implemented by UP Projects Corporation Limited. Ayodhya Project Manager Manoj Kumar Sharma stated that 90% of the work has been completed so far. Some delay occurred due to the addition of extra works. Although the project is running about two months behind the original target, it is now scheduled to be completed by February 2026. Around Holi (March 2026), the open-air theatre and the entire complex will be opened for devotees and tourists.