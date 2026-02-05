 Uttar Pradesh News: Monkey Menace Forces Sitapur Residents To Seek PM Modi, President’s Help
Uttar Pradesh News: Monkey Menace Forces Sitapur Residents To Seek PM Modi, President’s Help

Residents of Maholi town in Sitapur have written to the President and Prime Minister seeking urgent action over growing monkey attacks that have disrupted daily life, endangered children and damaged property, highlighting rising human-wildlife conflict in Uttar Pradesh.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Sitapur residents seek urgent central intervention as monkey attacks disrupt daily life in Maholi town | Representational Image

Sitapur, Feb 04: Residents of Maholi town in Sitapur district have written urgent letters to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate help as wild monkeys continue to terrorise their community.

The unprecedented move was taken after prolonged attacks by rhesus and langur monkeys disrupted daily life, damaged crops, and endangered children and elderly residents in the area.

Fear grips neighbourhoods

Locals say the problem has grown so severe that people are afraid to leave their homes, with monkeys raiding houses, destroying household items, and snatching food and belongings from residents. Children have been particularly vulnerable, and families have urged authorities to take long-pending action to protect lives and property.

Appeal for coordinated relief plan

In their letters, villagers appealed for intervention from the central government to coordinate a relief plan with wildlife experts, forest officials and the local administration. They requested measures such as the safe relocation of problem monkeys, deployment of wildlife control teams, and installation of barriers to protect residential areas.

Limited response so far

Local elected representatives acknowledged the distress and said the issue had been repeatedly raised with district authorities, but tangible action has remained limited. Residents hope that their appeal to the country’s highest offices will expedite effective solutions and prevent further harm.

Growing human-wildlife conflict

The Maholi incident underscores a growing human-wildlife conflict in parts of Uttar Pradesh, where expanding urban fringes intersect with animal habitats, intensifying encounters that challenge both public safety and coexistence.

