Controversy At Lucknow School As Several Class 9 Students Suspended For Taking Chowmein At Farewell Party Sparks Parent Outrage

Lucknow: A controversy has erupted at a private school in Lucknow after several students were suspended for two days allegedly for repeatedly taking chowmein during a farewell party, triggering outrage among parents who have accused the school management of arbitrary action.

Disciplinary action

The incident took place at St Mary School in the Chinhat area, where a farewell party for Class 10 students was organised on February 1. According to allegations, some students from Class 9 repeatedly visited the food counter and took chowmein more than once. When the matter came to the notice of the school principal, disciplinary action was initiated against the students.

After the event, the school principal reportedly sent an audio message in the official school group, announcing action against those students who had allegedly taken food multiple times from the stall. The students were barred from attending school for two days and were informed that further action would be communicated on Tuesday evening.

The sudden decision left parents shocked. The controversy escalated the next day, February 2, when the suspended students reportedly reached the school premises. Parents have alleged that the principal chased the students with a stick, further intensifying anger among families of the affected children.

Parents of the suspended Class 9 students accused the school of high-handedness and questioned the nature of the punishment over what they described as a minor issue at a school function.

Teacher comments

School teacher Archana said the incident was related to the farewell day event but claimed she had limited information about the matter. She said Class 9 class teacher Akhilesh Yadav and the school principal were in a better position to provide details.

Confirming the suspension, school principal Poonam Nair said the incident occurred during the farewell party. She said Class 10 students were served food first and when Class 9 students approached the counter later, they rushed towards the stall in an unruly manner. She claimed the boy manning the chowmein stall ran away due to the students’ behaviour.

Suspension confirmed

“This kind of conduct and lack of manners is unacceptable and is not something students are taught in the school,” the principal said, adding that the students were suspended for two days and would be allowed to return thereafter. She also said that in her 25 years at the school, such an incident had never occurred.

While the principal acknowledged the two-day suspension, she refused to disclose the number of students suspended or share further details related to their identities.