Ghaziabad Sisters Die By Suicide After Addiction To Task-Based Korean Online Game Sparks Family Dispute And Tragedy

Ghaziabad: A chilling family tragedy unfolded in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City area when three minor sisters allegedly jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a residential tower, with police investigations pointing towards extreme addiction to a task-based online Korean game and a family dispute over mobile phone use.

Timeline of events

The incident occurred in Bharat City Society’s B-1 Tower, flat number 907, under the Teelamod police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Nishika, 16, Prachi, 14, and Paaki, 12, daughters of Chetan Kumar. Police said they received information about the incident at 2.18 am, following which teams rushed to the spot.

According to the family and police officials, the three sisters were sleeping in the same room while their parents were in another room. Late at night, the girls allegedly locked their room from inside and jumped out of the window. The parents said they heard a loud noise and rushed towards the room, finding it locked. After breaking open the door and not finding the girls inside, they ran downstairs and saw all three lying critically injured on the ground.

The distance from the ninth floor to the ground is around 80 feet. The sisters were rushed by ambulance to the Loni government hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Additional Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Alok Priyadarshi said that preliminary investigation suggests the three sisters died by suicide. “All three were playing online games on their mobile phones. The circumstances that led them to take this step are being thoroughly investigated,” he said.

Police recovered a diary from the room where the sisters slept. An 18-page suicide note was found, in which the girls repeatedly referred to the online game. According to police, the note mentions, “Mummy-Papa sorry. We cannot leave the game. Now you will realise how much we loved the game which you wanted to stop.” Another note addressed to their father read, “Sorry Papa, we could not quit the game. The Korean game is our life, our soul.”

Addiction details

The father, Chetan Kumar, told police that his daughters were addicted to a task-based Korean love game for the past three years. He said they had stopped going to school nearly two years ago and spent most of their time playing the game on their mobile phones. “They stayed together all the time. They would bathe together and even go to the toilet together. They barely spoke to neighbours or anyone outside,” he said.

He further claimed that the middle daughter, Prachi, played a dominant role in the game and acted as a “death commander,” assigning tasks to the other two sisters, who followed her instructions without question. “If we entered their room, they would immediately move to another room together,” he said.

Reports suggest that on the day of the incident, the father had objected to their continuous gaming and scolded them, following which the girls allegedly took the extreme step. The father said the suicide note clearly mentioned the connection between the game and their decision.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said Chetan Kumar works in online trading and has been living in Bharat City Society on rent for the past three years. The family originally hails from Delhi. “The mobile phones of the deceased have been seized and are being examined. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” he said.

Police investigation ongoing

Police investigation ongoingPolice officials explained that the so-called Korean love game is not a single app but an online chat-based system that spreads through social media and messaging platforms. In such games, an unknown person introduces themselves as a Korean or foreign boy or girl and gradually builds emotional attachment through conversations. Initially, simple tasks are given to gain trust, which later escalate, creating mental pressure. In several cases, players are allegedly threatened if they refuse to follow instructions, leading to stress, isolation and behavioural changes.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over online gaming addiction among minors and the lack of awareness about the nature of task-based digital games circulating on social media platforms. Police said further investigation is underway to establish all links related to the online activity of the three sisters.