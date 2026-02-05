Uttar Pradesh Honours 40 State-Level Skill Champions As Youth Prepare For National And Global Competitions

Uttar Pradesh honours 40 winners of the state-level skill competitions 2025–26 in Lucknow under the Skill Development Mission | X - @UPSDMOfficial

Lucknow, February 04: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking effective steps to make youth self-reliant, employment-oriented and capable of competing at the global level. In this sequence, a grand felicitation ceremony for the winners of the state-level skill competition, organised under the India Skills Competition 2025–26 by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), was held on Wednesday at the Skill Development Mission headquarters in Lucknow. On this occasion, a total of 40 winning participants, who demonstrated excellence across 20 different skill trades, were honoured with awards and certificates.

हुनर का सम्मान, कामयाबी को नई उड़ान#UPSDM मुख्यालय में बुधवार को राज्य स्तरीय कौशल प्रतियोगिता 2025-26 के विजेताओं को प्रमुख सचिव Dr.Hari Om एवं मिशन निदेशक श्री पुलकित खरे ने 20 स्किल ट्रेड्स में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले 40 विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया।

अब लक्ष्य-वर्ल्ड स्किल्स pic.twitter.com/IBlLTK9qrz — UP Skill Development Mission (@UPSDMOfficial) February 4, 2026

Dignitaries honour winners

The ceremony was organised under the guidance of the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal. The winners were honoured by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Hari Om, and Mission Director Pulkit Khare. Two winners from each skill trade were felicitated for bringing laurels to the state through their skills, dedication and hard work.

Government commitment to global skills

Principal Secretary Dr Hari Om interacted with the winning participants, learning about their training experiences, competition journeys and future plans, and encouraged them. He said the state government is committed to providing modern, employment-oriented skills aligned with global standards to youth. Such events foster a spirit of healthy competition and provide opportunities to reach national and international platforms.

Boot camps planned for national competitions

Mission Director Pulkit Khare said the state-level skill competition is a powerful platform to recognise youth talent, inspiring them to become self-reliant and progress at national and international levels. He informed that all selected winners will participate in a special boot camp to be organised in Lucknow, where experts will prepare them for the North Regional Skill Competition. Additional Mission Director Priya Singh said skill development is an effective means of making youth self-reliant, and the mission is continuously striving to provide quality training.

UP sets new benchmark in skill development

It is noteworthy that the World Skills Competition is organised every two years. In 2024, a total of 7,472 participants registered, whereas for 2026 this number has increased to 109,249, making Uttar Pradesh the state with the highest registrations in the country. In 2024, the state participated in 10 skills, while this year participation has expanded to 20 skills, marking significant progress in skill development. Additionally, while the competition was earlier conducted at a single centre, this year 1,270 participants took part across 11 different centres in Lucknow.

MoU signed, social media cell launched

During the programme, a Social Media Cell was launched to effectively disseminate the mission’s activities to the public. An MoU was also exchanged with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) to further strengthen quality training. On the occasion, Director of the Institute of Training of Trainers (ITOT) D.K. Singh, Director of NIESBUD Noida Shivani Dey, Joint Director Mayank Gangwar, Finance Controller Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Directors Dr M.K. Singh and Dr Pavitra Tandon, COO of DDU-GKY Ashish Kumar, along with mission officers, staff and officials from various districts, were present.