Uttar Pradesh Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network From Lucknow To Varanasi, Ending Dependence On Delhi And Mumbai

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, February 4: Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh no longer need to depend on Delhi or Mumbai for treatment. The cancer treatment network established from Lucknow to Varanasi is positioning the state as home to the country’s largest and most accessible cancer care system.

The success of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow and the Tata Memorial-model centres in Varanasi has transformed the healthcare landscape of Uttar Pradesh. It has resulted in patients from Bihar and even from Nepal now coming to UP for treatment.

Multi-tiered initiatives strengthen healthcare

As a result of the Yogi government’s multi-tiered initiatives, facilities have been strengthened at every level — from cancer screening to super-speciality treatment and financial assistance. Under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state’s healthcare infrastructure has undergone extensive expansion.

Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute emerges as national hub

Located at Chak Gajaria in Lucknow, the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute has emerged as a leading national centre for advanced cancer treatment. With 220 beds and state-of-the-art facilities for radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery, the institute provides comprehensive care under one roof.

Tata Memorial-model centres in Varanasi

In Varanasi, the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital have become a lifeline for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Established through the special efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these institutions are being operated on the Tata Memorial model.

The integrated facility developed between Lucknow and Varanasi ensures quick and effective treatment for patients through a strong referral system, specialist consultations and technical collaboration.

Focus on early screening and awareness

Over the past three years, government hospitals have recorded major achievements in cancer OPDs, successful surgeries and treatment outcomes. Early cancer screening facilities have been made available through district Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics. Special awareness campaigns are being conducted in rural areas — particularly for breast and cervical cancer screening among women — to ensure early detection and reduce mortality rates.

Financial support for patients

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly directed that no patient’s treatment should be halted due to financial constraints. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a large number of cancer patients are receiving free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in issuing Ayushman cards. In addition, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has become a crucial safety net for patients suffering from serious illnesses. Financial assistance is being provided directly through hospitals to ensure that treatment does not stop due to lack of money.

Strengthening paediatric oncology and technology use

The Paediatric Oncology Department at King George’s Medical University and other institutions has been strengthened to prioritise cancer treatment for children. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to incorporate modern technologies such as artificial intelligence in cancer screening and treatment.