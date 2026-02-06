Uttar Pradesh News: Master Waste Management Plan Rolled Out On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directions, Mega Drive Launched To Clean Every Village

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, February 5: Uttar Pradesh’s villages are forging a new identity of cleanliness and innovation. Innovative experiments such as road construction using plastic waste, door-to-door waste collection for compost production and revenue generation have transformed the state’s rural landscape into a hi-tech development model.

Plastic waste roads across districts

So far, 75-kilometre-long roads have been constructed from plastic waste in the state capital Lucknow as well as in Rampur, Amethi, Lalitpur and Eta. These initiatives present a new model of development that combines infrastructure growth with environmental conservation.

Master plan for waste management

Panchayati Raj Department Director Amit Kumar Singh said, “On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, a master plan for waste management has been prepared in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, door-to-door waste collection has been started in gram panchayats and vermi-compost production is being carried out.”

Income generation through waste

From this initiative, income of more than ₹3 crore has been generated so far. Additionally, earnings of ₹29 lakh have been made through plastic waste management units. Under this scheme, the Panchayati Raj Department is working on a ‘waste-to-wealth’ model across the state.

Swachh Gaon Maha Abhiyan

Under the Swachh Gaon Maha Abhiyan being run by the Panchayati Raj Department, waste is being converted into a resource. These experiments — road construction through proper utilisation of plastic waste, compost production from organic waste and increased income for panchayats — are proving to be milestones in making every village in the state clean, self-reliant and empowered.

Innovative experiments will be implemented in every village of the state through this scheme.

Commitment to rural innovation

According to Panchayati Raj Department Director Amit Kumar Singh, the department is committed to strengthening gram panchayats through innovation. With the village-to-village cleanliness campaign, the environment is being protected through the utilisation of plastic waste, while income worth crores of rupees is being generated.