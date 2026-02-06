Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop

Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop |

Jaipur: At a time when rates of gold are flying high, a pigeon caused chaos in the bullion market of Degana city of Nagaur in Rajasthan. In an unusual and surprising incident on Thursday, a pigeon flew away with a gold chain worth approximately Rs 1 lakh from a jewelry shop, holding it in its beak. The jeweler was left breathless looking at this while the incident caused panic in the market, although the chain was later recovered safely from the roof of the market.

The incident happened in the bullion market of Degana, where some craftsmen were making gold ornaments on the upper floor of a jewelry shop. Suddenly, a pigeon entered the shop and, within moments, grabbed a gold chain that was recently made in its beak and flew away. The craftsmen Sameen Bangali and shopkeepers were left stunned for a while after this unusual “theft”.

The pigeon flew from the shop and landed on the market's roof, where it remained visible for quite some time.

The sight of such a valuable item being carried away in this manner caused panic in the entire market. People present at the scene kept an eye on the pigeon and began efforts to recover the chain safely, but the pigeon flew away. However, the shopkeeper was fortunate enough this time that the gold chain fell down. The traders breathed a sigh of relief and recovered it safely.