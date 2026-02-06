 Body Found Hanging From Palm Tree As Man Dies While Extracting Toddy In Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla
A toddy tapper from Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district died after climbing a palm tree to extract toddy, his family’s primary livelihood. Saili Kishan, survived by his wife and two children, was the sole breadwinner. The tragedy has saddened the village, with residents urging the government to provide financial assistance to the grieving family.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
In a heartbreaking incident from Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, a toddy tapper lost his life after climbing a palm tree to carry out his daily work. The victim, identified as Saili Kishan, was the sole breadwinner of his family and relied on the traditional occupation to make a living.

Kishan, a resident of Jillella village in Thangallapalli mandal, had reportedly climbed the tree as part of his routine to extract toddy. However, tragedy struck when he accidentally died atop the very tree that sustained his family. It remains unclear what exactly led to the fatal incident.

The sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with residents mourning the loss of a hardworking man known for his dedication to his profession. Kishan is survived by his wife and two children, who are now left without their primary source of support.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with traditional occupations that require workers to scale tall trees without extensive safety measures. Authorities are expected to look into the matter as locals rally in support of the grieving family.

