Indore Water Tragedy: After One-Month Long Treatment, 70-Year-Old Succumbs To Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Death Toll Climbs Up To 33

Indore Water Tragedy: 70-Year-Old Dies Due To Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Death Toll Climbs Up To 33

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old died after consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura. The death toll climbed up to 33.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Alghuram Yadav (70). He was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 9 after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea.

Earlier on December 27, Alghuram Yadav's wife, Urmila Yadav, also died due to contaminated water. She was also admitted to the hospital due to vomiting and diarrhea, but she succumbed to her illness.

Alghuram Yadav's son, Sanjay Yadav, said that his father did not have any pre-existing illnesses. He was admitted to the hospital due to vomiting and diarrhea, where he passed away.

Three still admitted

Currently, three patients are still admitted to the hospital, while more than 450 patients have been admitted and discharged.

Earlier, the 32nd death occurred on February 1. Anita Kushwaha (65) had been admitted to the hospital for more than a month. Anita was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital. She had been on a ventilator for a long time. Her son, Nilesh, had stated that she did not have any pre-existing illnesses.

Authorities claim water is clean!

Water supply in Bhagirathpura is currently being provided to 30% of the area every other day. Authorities say the water is now clean, but residents continue using RO and tanker water. Work on the main pipeline for the remaining 70% of the area is in its final stages, after which leakage tests and water sample checks will be conducted.

HC orders independent committee

On January 27, the High Court, taking a strict stance on the deaths due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, Indore, termed the reports submitted by the government and the municipal corporation as a "mere eyewash." The court acknowledged that the matter was related to a serious public health emergency.