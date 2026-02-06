MP News: Gas Leak Sparks Fire At Gwalior Railway Spring Factory; 5 Injured, 3 Critical | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Indian Railways Spring Factory due to a gas leak, leaving five employees injured, as reported on Friday.

Among them, 3 are in critical condition. The incident occurred around 10 pm last night during maintenance work.

The fire erupted at the Sithauli Railway Spring Factory in the Jhansi Road police station area when gas leaked during maintenance.

Employees present at the site - Kaushal Srivastava, Yogesh (contract employee), and Shabbir - suffered severe burns. All the injured were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The factory manufactures springs and other parts for trains. Dr. Sophie Shakeel, treating the injured at the hospital, said all five were brought in with serious burn injuries, and three of them are still in a critical condition. The medical team is closely monitoring their health.

TI Shakti Yadav of Jhansi Road police confirmed the incident and said the investigation team has collected evidence and is probing the cause of the accident.

Yogesh Jangam, who was near the machine when the accident happened, said he was working on wiring when the flames suddenly appeared, leaving no time to escape. Another employee, Mohammad Sabir, who suffered 60% burns, is in serious condition.

Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO of North Central Railway, stated that the accident occurred due to an LPG leak during maintenance of a stopped machine. The nearby spring manufacturing activity caused the gas to catch fire.

One railway employee and four contract workers were burned. He added that an investigation has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against the contractor.