 Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was Returning After Having Dinner
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was Returning After Having Dinner

Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was Returning After Having Dinner

A 21-year-old BSc student was killed after a speeding dumper hit his bike near Bhanpur Bridge in Bhopal late Wednesday night. The driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. The victim, Sujal Munda, a final-year forensic science student, was declared dead at Hamidia Hospital. Police registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among Victims | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old BSc student died after his bike was hit by a dumper loaded with gravel under Chhola Mandir police station limits late Wednesday night. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled after the accident.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Sujal Munda, who resided at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) campus. His father is an employee at BMHRC. Sujal was a final-year student pursuing BSc Forensic Science from a private college.

Police said that on Wednesday night he was returning on his bike after having dinner at a friend’s house in Ayodhya Nagar. When he reached Bhanpur Bridge around 12.30 am, a speeding dumper hit his bike from behind. The accused driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. Passersby rushed the injured student to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Read Also
Bhopal News: ‘Psycho Cutter Man’ Arrested For Attacking Girl Students With Cutter; Police Say He...
article-image

As no identity documents were found in his pocket, police at first could not establish his identity. He was wearing his college uniform at the time of the accident, which helped police contact his college on Thursday morning and confirm his identity. The body was kept in the mortuary and was identified by family members on Thursday morning.

FPJ Shorts
‘Respect Is Earned, Not Demanded’: Vanshaj Singh Defends Age-Shaming Karan Patel After Being Eliminated From The 50 | Exclusive
‘Respect Is Earned, Not Demanded’: Vanshaj Singh Defends Age-Shaming Karan Patel After Being Eliminated From The 50 | Exclusive
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Captain Smriti Mandhana Smashes Records With 23-Ball Fifty In Vadodara
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Captain Smriti Mandhana Smashes Records With 23-Ball Fifty In Vadodara
Ex-servicemen To Lead Self-Defence And Military Training For Schoolgirls Under ‘Nation First’ Campaign
Ex-servicemen To Lead Self-Defence And Military Training For Schoolgirls Under ‘Nation First’ Campaign
'Click Baits In My Name...': Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Being Mentioned In Epstein Files
'Click Baits In My Name...': Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Being Mentioned In Epstein Files

Sujal’s kin informed that he was the only son in his family after a sister. Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused driver. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was...
Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was...
MP News: Stray Dogs Take Over City’s Public Spaces; Public Safety At Risk As Schools And Transport...
MP News: Stray Dogs Take Over City’s Public Spaces; Public Safety At Risk As Schools And Transport...
Bhopal News: AMRUT 2.0 Funds In Hand But BMC Struggles To Find Land For Public Toilets; 150 Toilets...
Bhopal News: AMRUT 2.0 Funds In Hand But BMC Struggles To Find Land For Public Toilets; 150 Toilets...
Bhopal News: Serial Attacker Targeting Women Arrested
Bhopal News: Serial Attacker Targeting Women Arrested
Bhopal Power Cut Plan February 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiv Shakti Nagar, Indra Nagar & More...
Bhopal Power Cut Plan February 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiv Shakti Nagar, Indra Nagar & More...