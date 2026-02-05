Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old BSc Student Mowed Down By Speeding Dumper, Driver Flees; Youth Was Returning After Having Dinner

MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among Victims | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old BSc student died after his bike was hit by a dumper loaded with gravel under Chhola Mandir police station limits late Wednesday night. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled after the accident.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Sujal Munda, who resided at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) campus. His father is an employee at BMHRC. Sujal was a final-year student pursuing BSc Forensic Science from a private college.

Police said that on Wednesday night he was returning on his bike after having dinner at a friend’s house in Ayodhya Nagar. When he reached Bhanpur Bridge around 12.30 am, a speeding dumper hit his bike from behind. The accused driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. Passersby rushed the injured student to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

As no identity documents were found in his pocket, police at first could not establish his identity. He was wearing his college uniform at the time of the accident, which helped police contact his college on Thursday morning and confirm his identity. The body was kept in the mortuary and was identified by family members on Thursday morning.

Sujal’s kin informed that he was the only son in his family after a sister. Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused driver.