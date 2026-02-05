Bhopal News: ‘Psycho Cutter Man’ Arrested For Attacking Girl Students With Cutter; Police Say He Acted In Frustration After Fight With Wife

AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, accused of attacking girl students with a sharp cutter, has been finally arrested in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

The accused was caught after a special police operation in the Chhola area of the city. He targeted several college-going girls across different areas of Bhopal and attacked them with a 'cutter', sparking menace among the students.

According to information, the man has been identified as Devendra Ahirwar, a resident of Sagar district. According to police, he works as a daily wage labourer in Bhopal and is addicted to alcohol.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that he had a fight with his wife on the night of January 29. After the argument, he reportedly left home on his bike in anger and later attacked the students to vent his frustration.

Police said Ahirwar targeted girls in the Ayodhya Nagar and Piplani areas. He allegedly attacked three girl students with a cutter, causing injuries.

Two of them suffered serious wounds, while one received minor injuries. He also reportedly tried to attack another young woman, but she escaped with slight injuries.

After the incidents, separate FIRs were registered at Ayodhya Nagar and Piplani police stations on January 30. The attacks caused fear among local residents, especially students and their families.

To catch the accused, police formed five teams, including the Crime Branch and local police units.

More than 100 officers were involved in the search. Authorities announced a reward of ₹20,000 for any information. Police checked footage from over 100 CCTV cameras across the city and also matched records of known offenders.

During the attacks, the accused had covered his face with a cloth to hide his identity.

However, CCTV footage helped police trace his movements. Based on these clues, he was finally surrounded and arrested.

Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is ongoing.

Officials have assured citizens that strict action will be taken to ensure safety in the city.