MP News: 3-Year-Old Falls Into Boiling Cauldron In Chhatarpur; Mom Jumps For Rescue; Both Sustain Severe Burns

A three-year-old child fell into a pan of boiling vegetables in Chhatarpur, suffering critical burn injuries. His mother was also badly burnt while trying to save him. Both were admitted to the district hospital’s burn ward. The incident occurred while cooking was underway at home, shocking the family and villagers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 3-Year-Old Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur, Critical; Mother Injured While Saving | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old child fell into a boiling pan in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, police reported on Thursday.

While trying to save her son, the child’s mother also suffered severe burn injuries. Both were rushed to the district hospital and are currently admitted to the burn ward.

According to doctors, the condition of the child is critical, while the mother’s condition is stable.

The incident occurred in Kaimaha village of Mahoba district in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. 

What actually happened?

On Wednesday, vegetables were being cooked in a pan kept on a stove in the courtyard of the house of Dharmdas Kushwaha. 

His three-year-old only son, Mangal, was playing nearby. While playing, the child lost his balance and accidentally fell into the pan filled with boiling vegetables.

The child suffered severe burn injuries below the waist. Hearing his cries, his mother Rani Kushwaha rushed to save him and in the process sustained serious burns on her left hand.

After the incident, there was panic in the house. Family members immediately took both the injured to Chhatarpur district hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment and admitted them to the burn ward.

Child in critical condition 

Doctors said the child has deep burn injuries and remains in a serious condition. The mother is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. 

The incident has left the family and villagers in shock.

Similar incident reported in December

A similar incident was reported in December from Chhatarpur district, where a 1.5-year-old child fell into a boiling pan kept on a stove and was seriously injured.

The incident took place in Bamni Ghat village under the Badamalhara police station area.

According to information, the accident happened around 7 pm on Friday. The child, identified as Itis, son of Shailesh Lodhi, was playing at home while his family was preparing dinner.

During this time, he accidentally slipped and fell into a boiling pan placed on a traditional stove.

