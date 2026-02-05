 Bhopal News: Police To Examine Deceased Boy’s Phone, Record Statements Of Kin
Bhopal News: Police To Examine Deceased Boy's Phone, Record Statements Of Kin

Family members told the police that Ansh had developed a habit of spending long hours playing online games on his mobile phone, which began to affect his studies. Concerned over his deteriorating academic performance and growing addiction to online gaming, the family had taken away his mobile phone about a month ago and repeatedly advised him to focus on his studies instead.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Police To Examine Deceased Boy’s Phone, Record Statements Of Kin | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police will examine the mobile phone and will record statements of the family members in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy allegedly due to addiction to mobile gaming.

Ansh Sahu, a class 8 student and resident of Shriram Colony was found hanging in his room on Tuesday by his parents, both private school teachers. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Piplani police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said the mobile phone used by Ansh will be examined. “Statements of kin are being recorded to establish the exact reasons behind the extreme step taken by the minor,” the officer said. 

